Transcript: KB Home Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) released second-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Tuesday. Read the complete transcript below.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/983798894

Summary

KB Home reported second quarter revenues of $1.1 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.43, meeting or exceeding key guidance ranges.

The company emphasized its strategic shift back to a built-to-order (BTO) model, which accounted for 73% of net orders, allowing for improved predictability and margin stability.

Financially, KB Home repurchased 1.4 million shares and returned over $90 million to shareholders, including dividends, and expanded its book value per share to nearly $62.

The company anticipates sequential growth in deliveries, revenue, and gross margin in the third and fourth quarters, driven by a favorable mix shift towards higher-margin West Coast communities.

Management highlighted operational improvements such as reduced build times to 100 days and a stable cancellation rate, indicating strong buyer commitment.

Challenges in the market include elevated mortgage rates and consumer confidence issues, but KB Home remains optimistic about long-term demand due to structural housing under supply.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon. My name is John and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the KB Home 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Conference call. All participant lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the Company's opening remarks, we will open the lines for questions. This conference call is being recorded and a replay will be accessible on the KB Home website until July 23rd. I will now turn the call over to Jill Peters, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Thank you, Jill. You may begin.

Jill Peters, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today to review our results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. On the call are Jeff Mezger, Executive Chairman; Rob McGibney, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bill Hollinger, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer; and Thad Johnson, Senior Vice President and Treasurer. During this call, items will be discussed that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These statements are not guarantees of future results and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update them due to various factors including those detailed in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results could be materially different from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. In addition, an explanation and/or reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure of adjusted housing gross profit margin as well as any other non-GAAP measure referenced during today's discussion to its most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in today's press release and/or on the Investor Relations page of our website at kbhome.com. Finally, please note, all figures are based on our quarter ended May 31 and all comparisons are on a year-over-year basis unless otherwise stated. And with that, here is Jeff Mezger.

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jill, and good afternoon everyone. We are pleased to report second quarter results that met or exceeded the midpoint of our key guidance ranges and reflected sequential improvement in our adjusted housing gross profit margin. Operationally, our execution remains strong as we achieved double-digit year-over-year community count growth and further reduced our build times. We exceeded our expected mix of built-to-order sales during the quarter and with the return to this core business model, we expect to have more predictability in deliveries at better gross margins than we would achieve by relying on selling inventory homes at a high level. Our second quarter results included total revenues of $1.1 billion and diluted earnings per share of $0.43. With our significant financial flexibility, we remain balanced in our capital allocation, investing for growth while also returning capital to our shareholders. We repurchased 1.4 million shares of our common stock at an average price below our current book value per share. We believe this is an excellent use of our cash, accretive to both our earnings and book value per share, contributing to improving our return on equity over time.

Inclusive of dividends, we returned over $90 million in capital to our shareholders in the second quarter. In addition, we continue to expand our book value per share to nearly $62 at this time. Let me turn the call over to Rob.

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jeff.

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Jeff. Our teams continue to execute well, balancing pace and price in response to market conditions, driving further efficiencies and build times, and managing our direct cost with discipline. But I will spend most of my time today talking about our strategic return to what KB Home does best in utilizing a built-to-order model. One year ago, on our second quarter fiscal 2025 earnings conference call, we shared our intention to return to predominantly BTO business.

We acknowledged that doing so would create a temporary trough in deliveries, which we believe is now behind us. Our BTO approach and the benefits of it extend beyond any single quarter's results. It is a structural repositioning of our company that we believe will enable stronger, more sustainable performance over time and across market cycles. The fundamental premise of our built-to-order model is putting the customer at the center from day one.

Our buyers choose their lot, floor plan, and personalized finishes. The result is a home that has real specific value to the people who will live in it. Homes built to customer specifications do not require heavy incentives to sell. The buyers are already invested in and feel a connection to the homes they created. This is in contrast to a speculative business model where incentives are used to create value. In that model, the builder increases the incentives to the point at which the buyers believe they have been adequately compensated for features and finishes they did not choose.

Our low cancellation rate reinforces this point. Buyers who commit to a built-to-order home are genuinely invested in it, which means our backlog converts into closings critically for how we run the business. Built-to-order creates a sold backlog before a single foundation is poured. Of the 3,317 net orders we generated in the second quarter, 73% were built-to-order homes. This is not just a mixed metric. It is the result of a deliberate focus creating a backlog of sold not yet started homes, which we believe has three principal benefits.

First, it gives us visibility and predictability. We enter our construction cycle with certainty about the key variables, the buyer, the price, our cost to build, and the expected close date. When a buyer commits and we lock in the purchase price, our direct costs are established before a shovel hits the ground. We are not exposed to material or labor cost increases for that home after construction begins. Crucially, we know the margin we will achieve at delivery before we start.

We view this as a fundamentally lower risk profile than a speculative model where a builder starts a home with an assumption of the future sales price and then finds later at the time of sale that market conditions may require price reductions or heavy incentives which compress the margin that looked attractive when construction began. The visibility and predictability that BTO provides translates directly into more efficient operations and more dependable margins at delivery.

Second, it gives us leverage with our trade partners. We currently have over 1,500 sold homes that have not yet started construction. This pipeline of pending starts is an asset we can leverage in negotiations, particularly when starts are lower in most of our markets as they are now. Our trade partners want volume and predictable workflow, and we can offer both. In exchange, we secure better cost, keep skilled crews on our job sites, and maintain the even flow production cadence of weekly starts per community that drives efficiency across our entire build cycle.

Third, it supports margin quality. Over time, we can produce better margins on BTO homes because we are building homes for buyers who have made choices for themselves with the personalization and value that matter to them. A predominantly BTO business operating at scale with disciplined execution is the foundation that enables us to expand our margins over time. We focused our selling efforts in our second quarter on BTO homes, and our divisions delivered solid performance that will benefit our results.

In the second half of our fiscal 2026, BTO Homes represented nearly 3/4 of our net orders. As I mentioned earlier, this outcome is a clear positive in what was a challenging spring selling season. Although buyers continue to demonstrate the desire for homeownership and the ability to qualify, consumer confidence remains low, driven by a variety of factors from elevated mortgage interest rates and affordability pressures to rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

Our backlog at quarter end was 4,526 homes which grew 26% sequentially. With the level of BTO net orders that we achieved in the second quarter, we are moving closer to growing our backlog year over year and narrowed the gap significantly as compared to our first quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to continue growing our backlog sequentially in the third quarter and believe this will also be the quarter in which we return to year over year backlog growth.

This will support our projected sequential increase in deliveries during the second half of fiscal 2026 and positions us favorably entering fiscal 2027. Our production is as well balanced across the various stages of construction as we have seen in a long time. Having this cadence is another important aspect of our even flow production and ability to negotiate costs with our trade partners. We have a total of 3,989 homes in process, 77% of which are sold.

About 8% of our deliveries in the second quarter were to all cash buyers. Before I wrap up, let me spend a moment on how we see the...

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Our growth strategy remains primarily centered on expanding our share within our existing markets with a geographic footprint that we believe is positioned for long-term economic and demographic growth. That said, with the success we've had in selectively entering new markets over the past five years in Seattle, Boise, and Charlotte with deliveries that are expected to represent about 10% of our fiscal 2026 volume. This year marks our return to Atlanta.

For the full year, we anticipate our effective tax rate will be approximately 22% to 24%, which is slightly lower than last quarter's guidance. As we noted in our previous earnings call, our tax rate in the second half will reflect the reduced impact of energy tax credits due to their elimination for homes delivered after June 30, 2026. As I previously mentioned, we generated net income of $27.3 million and diluted earnings per share of 43 cents.

This is down 26% from last year's first half when we purchased the two large land parcels in our southwest region. As Rob referred to earlier, we ended the quarter with an inventory balance of approximately $5.7 billion, up slightly from where we ended 2025. During the quarter, we repurchased 1.4 million shares of our common stock at a total cost of $75 million, bringing our total year-to-date repurchases to 2.2 million shares at a total cost of $125 million.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. Thank you. And the first question comes from the line of John Lavalla with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

John Lavalla, Analyst at UBS

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, John, I think it's a pretty normal trend.

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

We always deliver more in the second half than we do the first half. It's probably there was less leverage in Q2 because we had the trough in deliveries than we would have in a normal Q2. And we have an overhead structure in place that can continue to handle the scale as we get into 27 as well. So in part, it's what we're seeing in Q3 and Q4, but we think we can continue to benefit looking ahead.

John Lavalla, Analyst at UBS

And is there anything else that we should sort of consider in that step up in ASP?

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

I think you've really got them all three there, John. Between the leverage from the scale, the BTO shift, and then what we're expecting is a mix change that's favorable for both ASP and margin and revenue in Q4. Yeah, we haven't really parsed through outside of the leverage piece, you know, the specific drivers from the other part of that incremental step up.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Matthew Boulay with Barclays, please proceed with your question.

Matthew Boulay, Analyst at Barclays

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Boulay, Analyst at Barclays

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Stephen Kim with Evercore ISI. Please proceed with your question.

Stephen Kim, Analyst at Evercore ISI

So can you talk about the pipeline of the communities sort of this. That kind of price point? And can you talk about maybe what drove the change effectively, why maybe the dropout? Why you had a period where that. Where you didn't have those communities and just provide some color there. Thanks.

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

So it was a bit of a trough, if you will, in deliveries coming out of that specific region that we've now got back on track and we're pleased with.

Stephen Kim, Analyst at Evercore ISI

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Mike Dahl with RBC Capital Markets. Please proceed with your question.

Mike Dahl, Analyst at RBC Capital Markets

And then when you talk about June seasonal, was that seasonal as in what you'd see in 3Q versus 2Q typically, or was it seasonal off of what was a weaker than normal May? Just help us dial that in a little bit better if you could.

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Alan Ratner with Zellman and Associates. Please proceed with your question.

Alan Ratner, Analyst at Zellman and Associates

Is that going to result in some compression or kind of an air pocketing community count maybe out into 27 or 28? And the follow on to that, I guess, is more broadly in the land market in general. Have you seen any relief or correction in land prices that get you guys excited that there might be some opportunities to rebuild that pipeline over the next few quarters?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

So the market is rational to me and there's finished lot opportunities and we're chasing those right now.

Rob McGibney, President And Chief Executive Officer

But overall I'd say it's getting, there's more, you know, rational thinking as far as the land sellers go on the value of their, their asset.

Alan Ratner, Analyst at Zellman and Associates

Great. Appreciate the color, guys. Thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Raif Jadrasich with Bank of America. Please proceed with your question.

Raif Jadrasich, Analyst at Bank of America

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my question. Can you guys just provide the percent of deliveries that were built to order in the second quarter and maybe like the cadence for the back half of the year?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Are you talking orders or deliveries?

Raif Jadrasich, Analyst at Bank of America

How much were deliveries in the second quarter were BTO?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, it was 60% in the second quarter and we see that progressing. You know, we're not going to call the ball on an exact number, but as I said, we think that'll continue to ramp up. And by the time we get to Q4, I would expect that we would be, you know, plus or minus around 70% of our deliveries coming from build to order.

Raif Jadrasich, Analyst at Bank of America

Great, that's helpful. And then as you look at sort of the outlook for gross margin, just you mentioned you're starting to see some lumber inflation. What's the assumption in terms of stick and brick costs and land inflation as you move through the back half of this year?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

So even as things get, you know, if they get a little bumpy or prices move around, we've got that asset that we can lever for those starts. And generally when starts are coming down, our trade partners get hungrier for work and that'll either keep a lid on cost or potentially drive them down from today's levels.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Paul Przyzbilski with Wolff Research. Please proceed with your question.

Paul Przyzbilski, Analyst at Wolff Research

Thanks. Good afternoon. I guess to start off, you know, congratulations again on the build to order shift related to that, you know, historically I think, you know, build to order has had a 300 to 500 basis point gross margin premium to specific. Are you seeing that spread continue to hold or you had to, you know, kind of shrink that somewhat to get that increased mix?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

No, we're. We actually haven't seen that change in probably the better part of two years. It's, it's been within that range and really the midpoint is about right. I mean, we could probably even tighten that some. It's right around four points of spread is what we typically see between BTO and inspector. Even within the same community, same product.

Paul Przyzbilski, Analyst at Wolff Research

Okay. And then I guess you mentioned your reentry into Atlanta. How long do you think it'll take you to get that market to scale and why now? And do you have any other markets on your radar?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Jade Rahmani with KBW. Please proceed with your question.

Jade Rahmani, Analyst at KBW

Thank you very much. Just on the San Francisco question, which happens to be, I think, the strongest real estate market in the country, what's the sustainability of your community count and land supply in the market and the current demand outlook that you're seeing?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Jade Rahmani, Analyst at KBW

And could you quantify by what magnitude you're expecting to ramp up land investment in the Bay Area?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Jay McCandless with Citizens Bank. Please proceed with your question.

Jay McCandless, Analyst at Citizens Bank

Hey, good afternoon. My first question just with the very high level of M and A we've seen this year, is that opening up any potential tailwinds for KB or is it creating some headwinds as the 7a wave seems to keep going?

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Jay, for us, it's business as usual. We don't want to comment on what others have done, but we see our real opportunities to grow and stay focused on KB Home. A logo changes. I don't know anything else change.

Jay McCandless, Analyst at Citizens Bank

Right. Well, I just, I kind of. Alan stole my question around the community count, but I didn't know if all this turnover and ownership was giving you guys an opportunity to maybe grow the community count, add some lots a little bit faster.

Jeffrey Mezger, Chief Executive Officer

Well, we're always looking at the private builders and it's most of the time it's difficult to get it to pencil because they want a premium to sell their communities. And you throw the premium on, then you don't get the margin. So we're our saying here is keep turning all the rocks over and see what we can find. So we are out looking at M&A, but we haven't been able to find one that works in the last couple years.

Jay McCandless, Analyst at Citizens Bank

Understood. Okay, thanks. Segment question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, that is the end of the question and answer session. And that also concludes today's teleconference we thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time.