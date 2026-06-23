FedEx Q4 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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Summary

FedEx Corporation reported strong financial performance for Q4 FY26, with revenue growth of 13% and adjusted operating income growth of 3%, driven mainly by yield and volume strength at Federal Express Corporation (FEC).

The company achieved significant savings through its Network 2.0 transformation and structural cost reductions, exceeding its $1 billion savings target.

FedEx provided an optimistic outlook for CY26, projecting adjusted earnings per share between $16.90 and $18.10, reflecting 20% growth in the transition year.

Strategically, FedEx completed the spin-off of FedEx Freight, allowing both entities to focus on their core operations. The company continues to expand its presence in high-value B2B and B2C markets, particularly in healthcare and technology.

Operational highlights include the continued integration of AI and data into their processes, achieving double-digit revenue growth in these areas, and a new pilot contract agreement.

Management expressed confidence in sustaining momentum, with a focus on premium segments and ongoing cost management efforts.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day and welcome to the FedEx fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings call. All participants are in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the Star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press Star then one on your touchtone phone. To withdraw your question, please press Star then two. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to FedEx Vice President of Investor Relations, Jenny Hollander.

Jenny Hollander (Vice President of Investor Relations)

Good afternoon and welcome to FedEx Corporation's fourth quarter earnings conference call. The fourth quarter earnings release and statbook are on our website at investors.fedex.com. This call and the accompanying slides are being streamed from our website. Today's earnings release includes segment results for FedEx Freight given the separation occurred on June 1st after Q4 FY26 ended. Additionally, as a result of the spinoff, we will not cover FedEx Freight results in detail in our prepared remarks or Q&A session.

FedEx Freight will host a separate earnings call on June 25th. During our Q&A session, callers will be limited to one question to allow us to accommodate all those who would like to participate. Certain statements in this conference call may be considered forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

For additional information on these factors, please refer to our press releases and filings with the SEC. Today's presentation also includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to investors.fedex.com for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Joining us for prepared remarks on the call today are Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO, Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, and Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President and Interim CFO.

Now I will turn the call over to Raj.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

Thank you, Jenny, and a heartfelt thank you to Team FedEx for a very strong finish to FY26, a year of tremendous value creation. Each quarter of this fiscal year, we delivered on our financial commitments while supporting our customers with excellence. Our results demonstrate that we are growing revenue in the most premium segments of the global economy. As trade patterns evolved, we flexed our network to keep supply chains moving. Our network transformation via Network 2.0, Tricolor, and opportunities in Europe is driving better density and efficiency.

This progress, combined with a sharp focus on structural cost reduction, enabled us to exceed the $1 billion transformation-related savings target that we shared at the start of the fiscal year. Our data and technology advantage is helping us win new business, improve the customer experience, and create new value. The momentum you are seeing across our business is proof that our strategy is working. It's translating to favorable financial outcomes, including very strong free cash flow and FY26 results that far exceeded our initial FY26 outlook.

Our results also surpassed the high end of the revised outlook range we provided in March. Additionally, we completed the spin-off of FedEx Freight on June 1, positioning both companies for success as separate focused industry leaders. I want to thank the teams that executed the spin-related work to achieve this milestone, especially given how well they also maintained focus on our day-to-day core operations. I'm confident FedEx Freight is extremely well positioned as an independent company, and I wish John Smith and the freight team the very best.

Now turning to our full-year consolidated results. On a year-over-year basis, we grew both revenue and adjusted operating income by 8%, with significant adjusted operating income growth at Federal Express Corporation or FEC, partially offset by a decline at FedEx Freight. At FEC, we grew full-year revenue by 9% and adjusted operating income by 17%, with 60 basis points of year-over-year adjusted margin expansion. We delivered a 7.7% adjusted operating margin, the highest margin rate in four years, reflecting the structural improvements we have made to the business.

What also stands out is that we achieved these results despite several significant headwinds, particularly global trade policy changes and the grounding of our MD11 aircraft fleet. We began safely returning the MD11s to service last month, working in lockstep with Boeing, the FAA, and the NTSB. I appreciate the efforts of our flight operations, technical operations, and airline safety teams whose work enabled four MD11s to resume flight to date. We expect to have the full fleet back in service before peak in Q4.

On a consolidated basis, we grew revenue 13% and adjusted operating income 3%, led by FEC and partially offset as expected by a decline in adjusted operating income at freight. At FEC, revenue increased 14%, driven by yield and volume strength across almost all of our services. This demonstrates our deliberate strategy to grow in the higher-yielding segments of the market. Q4 adjusted operating income at FPC increased 13%. The revenue strength I just mentioned offset the impact of higher fuel costs and variable compensation.

Against this backdrop, today we are initiating an outlook for calendar year 2026 as we transition to a December 31st fiscal year-end. Based on our current assumptions, we expect calendar year 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations to be $16.90 to $18.10 per diluted share. This range implies 20% adjusted EPS growth in the June through December transition year, highlighting the momentum in our business. We remain firmly on track to achieve our Investor Day commitments for 2029 with clear proof points in the quarter.

B2B services drove the majority of our quarterly revenue growth, supporting high profit flow-through. I'm especially encouraged by our progress and pipelines in the key healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and data center verticals. Bri will share highlights shortly. We successfully advanced Network 2.0 in Q4. By the end of this month, about 45% of eligible volume will flow through nearly 490 Network 2.0 optimizations, rising to 65% before peak. At that point, as we have done in the past two years, we will pause implementation until early 2027, helping us set up for a very strong peak.

We remain on track to achieve nearly $1 billion of Network 2.0 and associated 1 FedEx savings by the end of this calendar year and the full $2 billion by the end of CY27. In Europe, we achieved our 12th consecutive quarter of international revenue share gains, driven by our strong value proposition and improving service levels. Leveraging our U.S. surface playbook in Europe, we recently announced a strategic investment to expand our technologically advanced and strategically located road hub in Deuven, Netherlands, supporting continued growth in the premium international parcel and freight markets.

We believe Europe remains our largest international profit improvement opportunity, and our transformation plans remain on track across the globe, supported by our Tricolor strategy. We continue to see strong international air freight growth as we further increase our share in this $90 billion global market. You've heard me speak about the strength of our data from transporting more than $2 trillion worth of goods each year and delivering nearly 18 million packages each business day.

I have never been more confident on our path ahead, and I'm excited to build on this momentum in the weeks and months ahead. Now over to Bri.

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

For preliminary comparison purposes, we assume a $15 CY25 adjusted EPS baseline, which excludes FedEx Freight results. Our recasted financials, including the CY25 baseline, reflect continuing operations only and are burdened with stranded costs previously allocated from FEC to FedEx Freight through intercompany charges. Our CY26 adjusted operating income bridge shows the key year-over-year element embedded in our outlook for continuing operations.

With that, let's open it up for questions.

OPERATOR

We will now begin the question and answer session. To ask a question, you may press star then one on your touchtone phone. If you are using a speakerphone, please pick up your handset before pressing the keys. To withdraw your question, please press star then 2. Please limit yourself to one question at this time. We will pause momentarily to assemble our roster. Our first question today comes from Chris Weatherby with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Chris Weatherby, Wells Fargo

Kind of just getting a sense of why the relative growth in fiscal fourth quarter was a little bit lower than what we're expecting to see over the coming several months.

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

Thanks, Chris, for that question. As we think about two things to think about here, and it's really from an overall perspective, the variable compensation headwind we see in the fourth quarter of FY26 that really dissipates, that becomes only a headwind of $100 million in the transition year. But you also have to really rethink about the seasonality. So overall, going forward from a calendar year basis, that Q4 will be our strongest seasonal quarter.

And then in addition to that, just from an overall headwind perspective, we'll have fewer headwinds in that transition year. And the key to remember here is the ongoing base business, the momentum we have in that base business, both from a revenue growth, our ongoing cost management, we feel strong about that. And that's reflected in our 19% at the midpoint of the range, profit growth and 20% EPS growth.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Tom Wadowitz with UBS. Please go ahead.

Tom Wadowitz (Equity Analyst)

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

OPERATOR

The next question is from David Vernon with Bernstein. Please go ahead.

David Vernon (Equity Analyst)

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

It's got 22 operating days, it's got five Mondays. A pallet contract will not have started yet. So we expect very strong absolute performance in June. Q3 will just traditionally will be our weakest quarter from a absolute basis just from a seasonality perspective. But from an underlying year over year growth perspective, we're confident in the momentum of the business driven by both the continued revenue momentum as well as the expense management.

To your question on capital allocation, it's a nice issue to have. We are committed to a balanced approach on capital allocation. This strong cash position does give us flexibility. As said in my prepared remarks, we increased our dividend by 5% post spin and we do plan to repurchase up to a billion shares in the remainder of CY26. A reminder, we will also use a portion of this cash to fund our investment in in post which we expect to close during TY26.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Jordan Alliger with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Jordan Alliger (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, hi, question for you. The commercial B2B business picked up quite a bit. I think it was up three and a half percent. I'm just curious how much of that was sort of tied to macro stuff versus the verticals you're targeting. And I know you touched on AI was some portion of it sort of that AI driven CapEx spending having an impact in that segment. Thanks.

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

And I will say that we did see some momentum outside of the four key verticals. I do think that there's a little bit of inventory buildup and rebound and restocking going on, but phenomenal successful quarter. We're really proud of the team.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Brandon Oglensky with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Brandon Oglensky (Equity Analyst)

Hi, good afternoon and thanks for taking my question. And I don't mean to be near term focus here, but just given all the changes in reporting structure, can you guys maybe help us understand how fuel impacted the quarter as well and how you think about the fuel dynamic going forward? Especially if there's any lead or lag in the surcharge. I know that's maybe reset every other week, but maybe you could speak to that. I appreciate it.

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Yeah, I think Claude, you covered it from a demand perspective. You know, I was concerned a quarter ago that we maybe would see some demand destruction. That has not at all been the case. We're growing around the and we have seen no impact to demand because of the elevated fuel prices. Let me just add one thing just on this fuel issue. If you had taken the fuel surcharge out, our margin would have been up year over year rather than down year over year.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Jonathan Chappell with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Chappell (Equity Analyst)

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

And we also see that from a commercial response perspective. Our team is moving incredibly quickly. This is a market that is changing at a pace I've certainly never experienced. And I really do think this is the moment for FedEx to forge relationships that will benefit us certainly in the short term, but in many years to come.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Scott Group with Wolff Research. Please go ahead.

Scott Group (Equity Analyst)

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

Obviously the timing of the headwinds is where there's a lot of noise whether it be the pilot contract, even the variable comp. But from a core, those first bars on that bridge of the volume, the yield and the base expense, pretty consistent trend across both the first five months and what we expect for the next seven months.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Brian Osenbeck with JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Brian Osenbeck (Equity Analyst)

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

Sure. Of course. Thanks, Brian. So I think here in the US

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

So I am quite confident in our renewal rates. Finally, it's important to remember that it wasn't like one week that all these accounts came over. It was over a long period of time, and they do renew at different periods. We won't be that far off from the next contract period as well.

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

And I'll just jump in real quick. On Scott's question, you asked about the freight, how we're accounting for that. That is not included in our guidance. On an ongoing basis, we will be required each quarter to mark that investment to fair value, and we don't have any assumptions built into our outlook for that.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Risha Harnane with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Risha Harnane, Deutsche Bank

Specifically, just trying to square incremental margins of only 8% on very robust mid-teens revenue growth. I know incremental comp was an issue, incentive comp was an issue year over year. But FedEx had that last quarter too, and incrementals were a bit higher.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

In our TY is the momentum we're seeing in the business.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Ken Hexter with Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Ken Hexter, Bank of America

Hey, great. Good afternoon, Raj, Bree, and Claude. Claude, getting a lot of airtime here, so congrats. Can you dig into maybe Bri, dig into international? You notice trends are in line. The balance of the year versus seeing acceleration. Can you talk opportunity there in terms of share gains and maybe talk about margins on international versus domestic?

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

I'll let Claude talk about margins.

Claude Russ, Enterprise Vice President, Finance

It's important from a seasonality perspective. The absolute number will be lower in Q3, particularly for international as Europe slows down in the late summer months. But overall, from an overall perspective, I'm excited about the momentum and see both international and domestic having absolute profit improvement as well as margin improvement in the transition in a calendar year.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Ari Rosa with Citigroup. Please go ahead.

Ari Rosa, Citigroup

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

So it's a very exciting time. We have a lot of upside in our business. We are focused on the core and key fundamentals, and the Q4 results are very, very strong, and I'm just excited about it. Again, I also wanted to take one more opportunity to thank Team FedEx for delivering such a strong quarter.

OPERATOR

The next question is from Stephanie Morwood Jeffries. Please go ahead.

Stephanie Morwood Jeffries (Equity Analyst)

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

Sure. Thanks, Stephanie.

Bri Kureri, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

So great relationships, goal congruency, and the very best value proposition in the market. So I feel really good about our momentum.

OPERATOR

This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Raj Subramaniam for any closing remarks.

Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO

Thank you, operator. Once again, congratulations to Team FedEx for the hard work and outstanding execution through FY26. Our strong Q4 and FY26 results demonstrate that we are gaining profitable market share in the most premium verticals of the global economy. I'm proud of our momentum as we enter the transition year and I'm confident in this continued value creation that's ahead of us. Thank you very much.

OPERATOR

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.