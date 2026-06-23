$1000 Invested In Salesforce 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.98%. Currently, Salesforce has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion.

Buying $1000 In CRM: If an investor had bought $1000 of CRM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $22,553.47 today based on a price of $153.70 for CRM at the time of writing.

Salesforce’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.