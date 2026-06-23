If You Invested $1000 In Energy Fuels Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.48%. Currently, Energy Fuels has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In UUUU: If an investor had bought $1000 of UUUU stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,000.00 today based on a price of $15.44 for UUUU at the time of writing.

Energy Fuels’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.