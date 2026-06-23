Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Delta Air Lines Stock In The Last 15 Years

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.13%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion.

Buying $100 In DAL: If an investor had bought $100 of DAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $923.54 today based on a price of $86.72 for DAL at the time of writing.

Delta Air Lines’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.