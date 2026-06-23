9 Ways Investors Are Diversifying Beyond Stocks In 2026

For most of the 20th century, a balanced portfolio meant stocks and bonds — the playbook financial advisors handed down, the template baked into every 401(k) brochure. It worked well enough for a generation that lived through steady growth and low inflation.

That playbook is getting rewritten. With equity markets swinging on policy headlines and a new generation of investors demanding access to assets once reserved for institutions, more Americans are building portfolios that look fundamentally different from their parents’. Here are nine ways they’re doing it.

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Farmland

Fractional Rental Properties

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Private Real Estate Funds

For broader real estate exposure, Fundrise pools investor capital across apartment complexes, industrial warehouses, and other commercial assets — the kind of diversified portfolio that institutional investors have long favored. The appeal right now: these private funds have historically shown low correlation to public equities, meaning they don’t necessarily move when the stock market does.

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Fine Wine and Whiskey

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