Korn Ferry Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) reported fourth-quarter financial results on Tuesday. The transcript from the company's fourth-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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Access the full call at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=knczav0Z

Summary

Korn Ferry reported its fifth consecutive quarter of top-line growth, with Q4 fee revenue up 7% year-over-year to $760 million, driven by growth across all solutions.

The company achieved a new fee revenue high for fiscal 2026, with full-year revenue at approximately $2.9 billion, marking a 7% increase.

Strategic initiatives included a shift to a regional reporting structure (Americas, EMEA, and APAC) and three solution categories: Search, Talent and Organizational Solutions, and Workforce Solutions.

Korn Ferry's executive search grew 7% in Q4, marking eight consecutive quarters of growth, with professional search and interim fee revenue up 14%.

The company announced plans to continue its 'We Are Korn Ferry' go-to-market strategy, aiming to drive deeper client relationships and expand its service offerings.

Korn Ferry's future outlook for Q1 fiscal 2027 includes fee revenue guidance of $725 to $745 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 17%.

The company returned $221 million to shareholders in fiscal 2026 through share repurchases and dividends, and invested $85 million in capex for platform development.

Management highlighted the importance of mindset and client-centricity in driving growth and operational changes, with a focus on deepening client penetration.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Korn Ferry fourth quarter fiscal year 2026 conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the prepared remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes. We have also made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at kornferry.com a copy of the financial presentation that we will be reviewing with you today.

Before I turn the call over to your host, Mr. Gary Bernison, let me first read a cautionary statement to investors. Certain statements made in the call today, such as those relating to future performance plans and goals, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

Actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected or desired because of a number of risks and uncertainties which are beyond the Company's control. Additional information concerning such risks and uncertainties can be found in the release relating to this presentation and in the periodic and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company's soon-to-be-filed annual reports for fiscal year 2026.

Also, some of the comments today may reference non-GAAP financial measures such as constant currency amounts, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA. Additional information concerning these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is contained in the financial presentation and earnings release relating to this call, both of which are posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at kornferry.com.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Bernison. Please go ahead, Mr. Bernison.

Gary Bernison (CEO)

Okay, thank you, Sarah. And thank you, everybody, for joining us. I'm going to let our team walk through the numbers, but our quarterly performance was outstanding. It marks our fifth consecutive quarter of top-line growth, underscoring the strength of our strategy. But let me first reflect on a moment. You know, on these calls, I used to talk about opportunities measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Today, I think in terms of opportunities measured in the billions, far beyond where we are today in leadership.

We spend a lot of time talking about the what, the how, and the when. Too often though, the why and the who get overlooked. Despite all of Korn Ferry's success and evolution, our why has never changed: enabling people and organizations to be more than. And I was reminded of that a few months ago while I was traveling in the Midwest, and out of nowhere, I heard the sound of a train horn, which I hadn't heard in years. It wasn't the sound that struck me; it was that feeling. In an instant, I was taken back to where I was raised, where trains ran next to our house, and that moment peeled back the years and made me reflect about the essence of who we are and what we do. And as I think about the Korn Ferry of today, this image feels particularly relevant. We're at the intersection of a present that feels far different than our past and a future that will even be brighter than today. That's why our foundational headmark is evolving from one Korn Ferry to We are Korn Ferry.

And We are Korn Ferry begins with deep client centricity and expanding the breadth of our solutions we deliver within every client relationship. And there are just a few examples during the quarter: a Fortune 50 tech company that turned to us to accelerate their sales organization or a global professional services firm that looked to us as their sole source of interim technology. I mean, I could go on and on and on. Including in the quarter, we won a number of substantial RPO engagements spanning multiple industries across all three regions.

And you know, when we take a client-centric approach and we leverage our relationships across geographies and deliver impact with the totality of the firm, we build sustainable relationships of scale. Over the last several months, I've looked in the mirror and realized that what got us here by itself is not what will get us there. To reach our destination, we need to shift our mindset. That's when our whole becomes bigger than the sum of our parts.

As such, I want our industries to be accelerators, our solutions to be innovators and enablers, and our geographies to be the integrators. And so starting in this quarter, Q1, our external reporting segments are going to be reflected through a regional lens of the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and our solution level detail will be provided in three categories: Search comprised of executive and professional search, Talent and Organizational Solutions comprised of digital and consulting, and finally Workforce Solutions comprised of RPO Interim.

These categories serve our clients across the entire talent continuum. Search is about identifying talent, Workforce Solutions is about scaling talent, and Talent and Organizational Solutions is about unlocking potential. Grouping our solutions like this more accurately reflects how work gets done today and orients our services to the competitive landscape and the ways the clients buy these solutions. I'm confident that amid all the changes in the world today, it can also be the best environment where good companies become even greater, aligning to opportunities ahead.

I'm also incredibly proud, enormously proud of our colleagues around the world. Their expertise and passion are the catalyst as we change people's lives, unlock the potential in people, and unleash transformation across organizations. With that, I'll turn the call over to Bob. Bob, go ahead. Great. Thanks, Gary, and good afternoon and good morning everybody. You know, I would be remiss if I didn't start by saying thank you to all the colleagues. Gary was just referring to as fiscal 26 was another outstanding year for Korn Ferry. You know, despite uneven market conditions, uncertain macro environment, we achieved a new fee revenue high and delivered very strong earnings. We continue to skillfully execute our We Are Korn Ferry go-to-market strategy, integrating our intellectual property data along with our consulting capabilities to drive enterprise-wide results for our clients.

We continue to demonstrate how we're different and we are different, growing for the fifth consecutive quarter while others in the industry continue to contract or just perform less. Worse, our results demonstrate the resilience and effectiveness of our strategy and the benefits of our diversified business model. We continue to evolve into a comprehensive organizational and talent solution partner for all of our clients. We perform differently because we're not simply a monoline transactional business.

We're a diversified data and IP-driven talent advisory with multiple synergistic revenue streams and growing earnings power. Now let me turn to our Q4 performance. This will be in addition to the detailed results in the earnings presentation that we posted. I'm going to provide you a couple of company-wide and solution-specific highlights for the quarter. So for Q4, our ending estimated remaining fees under existing contracts grew 10% year over year to almost $1.9 billion with growth in every solution.

Our business referral rate increased to 29.1% of consolidated fee revenue in the fourth quarter. It's up by about 320 basis points and our marquee and diamond account penetration remains strong at 40% of our consolidated fee revenue. Now both these metrics really demonstrate the effectiveness of our We Are Korn Ferry go-to-market strategy. Executive search grew 7% in the fourth quarter and has now grown for eight consecutive quarters. Professional search and interim fee revenue was up 14% with 17% growth in professional search and 12% growth in interim.

Focusing on the fourth quarter, we grew for the fifth consecutive quarter as Gary mentioned, with consolidated fee revenue up 7%, reaching $760 million. Earnings and profitability also remained strong. Adjusted EBITDA grew 8 million or 7% to $130 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained very strong at 17% and adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 8 cents, or 6% to $1.40. Total company new business grew 2% when you exclude RPO, 4% when you include it.

The region segment results will include fee revenue and profitability through adjusted EBITDA and then we'll continue to provide solution level results for new business fee revenue and estimated remaining fees under existing contracts through the three solution groupings. Again, search Executive Search and Professional search Talent and organizational solutions comprised of consulting and digital and workforce solutions comprised of RPO and Interim.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press Star one on your telephone keypad. If you would like to withdraw your question, simply press Star one again. Our first question comes from Trevor Romeo with William Blair. Your line is open.

Trevor Romeo (Analyst at William Blair)

Gary Bernison (CEO)

You know, I don't look at, I look at the market opportunity as $300 billion. I think the search market is probably 14 or 15 billion. So we tend to, to look at the 300 billion and what we can do to drive share there. Having said that, it is incredibly important to us that gives us unparalleled access. And I think we've proven that if we're careful about it with high quality, we can monetize that access.

Trevor Romeo (Analyst at William Blair)

Gary Bernison (CEO)

So I can only tell you that the demographic trends are real and the last four months have continued on pace.

Trevor Romeo (Analyst at William Blair)

And so some of that clearly some of that's market. Right. The temp penetration level was going down forever, you know, 36, 37 months. And so you've seen that that stabilized. That, that's definitely, that's definitely helped. But I think it's these other factors as well. And like I said, we're just getting started with this.

Bob

Travis

All right, thank you guys very much, appreciate it.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from George Tong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

George Tong (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

A little bit deeper into the new business trends. So XRPO new business was up 2% year over year or relatively flat on a constant currency basis. And that moderated a bit from the prior quarter. Can you talk about what contributed to the deceleration in new business XRPO and what the implications are for revenue over the year?

Trevor Romeo (Analyst at William Blair)

Yeah, it's a little thing called a war. So the Middle East, it definitely has had an impact in a big way on the levels of new business. And you know, it's a little bit of a flywheel impact. So we've, you know, trailing four months, we've seen strong, strong new business in Americas. But it's definitely impacted APAC, no question about it. And it's obviously impacted EMEA in the Middle East. So that's what I would point to.

George Tong (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Got it. And then with respect to margins, EBITDA margins in the quarter were flat year over year. Can you talk about some of the puts and takes on margin performance?

Trevor Romeo (Analyst at William Blair)

Yeah, I'm glad you asked that, George. I saw your note, you mentioned that there's really one reason why if you look at the revenue overperformance in the quarter, you have to pay people for that. And so we ended up having to book more bonus expense in the quarter, which is something I'd happily do to drive that type of revenue growth every quarter, to be honest with you.

George Tong (Analyst at Goldman Sachs)

Got it. Very helpful, thank you.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Mark Martin, with Baird. Your line is open.

Mark Martin

How's it going to end up optimizing the performance on a go-forward basis for you?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

We have one firm and what I want in three years is that when colleagues go to clients, they say we are from Korn Ferry, not I'm from this or I'm from that. And that's really what we're striving for. And a deeper penetration of that very, very rich client base.

Mark Martin

Totally makes sense. And so I hate to ask a segment question after that, but how should we think about the margins on digital and consulting? Was that also reflective of the strong performance and then the bonuses that were associated there?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

It may be six months out, but there's no doubt that's had an impact on the levels of new business for sure. But I would say, Mark, that it was pretty broad-based.

Mark Martin

Okay, that's great. And are you, are you. I know it's really early, Gary, but are you seeing any signs of, you know, at least in APAC and EMEA in terms of, you know, some increased optimism in saying okay, looks like things are finally getting back to normal and we should see a decent burst.

Gary Bernison (CEO)

We just, you know, we just had a bunch of colleagues together from, you know, all over, actually all over the world, about 700 of our partners and principals. And there is definite hope. Can I say so far this month, have we seen it? Not materially, but I do think that calmer minds will prevail here and there's probably going to be some pent-up demand for sure.

Mark Martin

That's great. Thanks, Gary.

OPERATOR

Your next question comes from Toby Sommer with Truist. Your line is open.

Toby Sommer

Thank you. I wanted to ask about what initiatives or changes you have in place. Maybe it dovetails into the new segment reporting to drive that 29% of reference sales to a higher level. Is there an accompanying sort of change in incentive comps in addition to reporting structure? What levers are you trying to pull?

Bob

And the collaboration that we're getting and the mindset change that we're getting from our folks, I think is actually what's influenced us to go from the 25 to 27, because I made the program richer again. We broadened it out and we were kind of stuck. I think this next level of achievement is really driven by the behaviors and practices that we're putting in place at the organization.

Toby Sommer

In consulting, can you talk about the degree to which some of your services. Because I know it's a broad array of things that you're doing are priced on a value basis as opposed to time and materials and just average bill rates and hours billed to the client.

Gary Bernison (CEO)

You know, I just know out of all my years as CEO, it's about people, it's about talent. You know, players. Players win games, coaches lose games. So we're challenging the team. I can't say that we have an answer today, but I would expect that to change quite, quite a bit actually over the next three years. I wouldn't be, I wouldn't be a bit surprised by that.

Toby Sommer

The bill rates in consulting that you report currently, are they an imputed bill rate or is that literally the average rate that clients are seeing on invoices?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

That's not so. I don't want to give you the wrong impression, but I do believe in terms of the spirit of your question around value, I think there's something there.

Toby Sommer

And if I sneak one last one in with respect to the executive search business and AI, private companies say that they can do some of the intermediate steps in delivery along a search process more efficiently, but customers just ask for more, want to see more candidates, et cetera. So they're kind of neither experiencing margin expansion from efficiencies normal, faster time to completion, or, you know, price erosion. What's your experience in that?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

AI is not going to disintermediate humanity. Will technology make us more efficient? Yes. Will it solve the supply and demand imbalance of labor, absent immigration? Yes. Will it make our firm more efficient? For sure. That's what the 17 work streams are showing. But at the same time, we want to make sure that we protect our IP, particularly that we're operating in, you know, 70 countries, 100 countries around the world with different privacy laws.

We've done 113 million assessments of executives. We have to guard that data. And that is a big, big differentiator for us. So, yes, we are definitely using it. We're using it in the learning and development solution in terms of coaching, you know, using, using agents. And we can all have different views on that. But clearly we're headed in a direction where technology is going to have to fill the gap between supply and demand and balance of labor.

OPERATOR

Your final question will come from the line of Josh Chen with UBS. Your line is open.

Karan Singhani

Hi, this is Karan Singhani on for Josh. Thanks for taking my questions. I want to ask on the North America executive storage business. It looks like margins in the business have been pretty strong. It was like 31% this quarter. So just wondering how should we think about margins for the segment for this year?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

So as Gary said, we're one firm, we got five offerings, but we're managing the firm as one firm. So I'd suggest that you just focus on the 16 to 18%.

Karan Singhani

Okay, got it. And as my follow up, how should we think about the capital allocation priorities for this year? Would you continue to lean more heavily towards buybacks? And also on CapEx, do you expect it to come back to more normalized levels this year?

Gary Bernison (CEO)

Karan Singhani

Got it. That sounds. Thank you.

OPERATOR

There are no further questions. Mr. Bernison.

Gary Bernison (CEO)

Okay, Sarah, thank you for hosting. Thank you for everybody for joining us and we'll talk to you soon. Thanks, everybody.

OPERATOR