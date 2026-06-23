Here's How Much $100 Invested In Hims & Hers Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.14% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.67%. Currently, Hims & Hers Health has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion.

Buying $100 In HIMS: If an investor had bought $100 of HIMS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $320.47 today based on a price of $32.56 for HIMS at the time of writing.

Hims & Hers Health’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.