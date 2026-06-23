Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Microsoft Stock In The Last 20 Years

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 5.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.87%. Currently, Microsoft has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion.

Buying $1000 In MSFT: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSFT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $15,886.45 today based on a price of $372.86 for MSFT at the time of writing.

Microsoft’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.