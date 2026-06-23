Carnival Reports Q2 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) held its second-quarter earnings conference call on Tuesday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Summary

Carnival Corporation reported a record Q2 2026, with net income of $569 million, exceeding guidance by $100 million, driven by cost efficiency and strong demand.

The company achieved all-time high customer deposits of $9 billion and improved fuel efficiency by over 5%, despite geopolitical volatility and high fuel prices.

Booking volumes for 2027 are running ahead of last year, with strong pricing, especially for European deployments, indicating confidence in long-term demand.

Carnival Corporation announced new fleet investments, including three new Princess Cruises ships, and continues modernization programs across its existing fleet to enhance guest experiences and operational efficiencies.

The company is expanding its destination portfolio, including enhancements at Celebration Caye and Relax Away Half Moon Cay, to offer differentiated vacation experiences.

Share repurchases of $450 million have been made under the $2.5 billion buyback program, reflecting confidence in long-term value.

Operational and cost efficiencies, including vendor negotiations and AI implementation, are expected to provide permanent savings.

The company anticipates maintaining record yields for the second half of 2026, despite geopolitical challenges, and expects to benefit from strong demand and pricing improvements as conditions normalize.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings and welcome to The Carnival Corporation Q2 2026 earnings results. At this time, all participants are in the listen-only mode. A brief question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press 0 on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Beth Roberts, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Thank you, Beth. Please go ahead.

Beth Roberts, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to our second quarter 2026 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO Josh Weinstein, our CFO David Bernstein, and our Chair Mickey Arison. Before we begin, please note that some of our remarks on this call will be forward-looking. Therefore, I will refer you to today's press release and our filings with the SEC for additional information on factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations.

We will be referencing certain non-GAAP financial measures including yields, cruise costs without fuel, EBITDA, net income, and related statistics, all of which are on a net basis or adjusted as defined unless otherwise stated. A reconciliation to US GAAP is included in our earnings press release and our investor presentation. References to ticket prices, yields, and cruise costs without fuel are in constant currency unless we note otherwise. Please visit our corporate website where our earnings press release and investor presentation can be found.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Josh.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Thanks, Beth, and good morning, everyone. Once again, we delivered another quarter of outperformance, demonstrating the strong demand we have across our portfolio of world-class cruise lines, the value consumers place on our vacation experiences, and the progress we're making across the business. It was another record quarter with records across revenues, yields, EBITDA, net income, and customer deposits, which reached an all-time high of $9 billion.

We outperformed our March guidance by $100 million, driven by continued commercial execution and a step up in our cost efficiency efforts. Across the organization, yields exceeded expectations on resilient, close-in demand and robust onboard spending, marking our 12th consecutive quarter of record yields. At the same time, we intensified our focus on cost management, delivering flat unit operating costs and outperforming our cost guidance by two and a half points.

Fuel efficiency improved by more than 5%, building on last year's over 6% efficiency gain and further supporting our cost performance. What stands out most is that we achieved these results despite operating through a period of extreme geopolitical volatility, consumer sentiment at historically low levels, and unusually high fuel prices. As we have consistently said, though, while we are incredibly resilient to major external shocks, we are not immune, and near-term disruption can affect the timing of results, especially when it persists for an extended period of time.

Accordingly, our second-quarter operational outperformance and accelerated cost efforts are offsetting the moderation we've incorporated into our back half outlook given the impact of the prolonged conflict. Specifically, this moderation was concentrated on our European deployments, particularly in the Med region, which were closest to the conflict, and it was further exacerbated by elevated airfares and reduced international flight capacity for North American guests.

So yes, this did put a bit of a dent in our trajectory, but as you would expect, our revenue management teams pivoted and performed exceptionally well. We enter the quarter having strategically positioned ourselves with both an occupancy and pricing advantage, which was significant for European deployments and which allowed us to deliberately utilize much of that occupancy advantage to prioritize price integrity. As a result, our booked position remains ahead of last year as we begin the third quarter at record prices in each of the remaining quarters of this year.

With 93% of the business on our books and less inventory remaining for sale than last year, we are well-positioned to close out 2026, and we continue to expect record yields in the second half of the year, building on the strong mid-single-digit growth we achieved last year. Looking further out, we have continued to drive strong bookings for 2027 and beyond, reinforcing our extended booking curve. Since the start of the second quarter, booking volumes and pricing for these future sailings have continued to run ahead of last year's levels.

This strength has been broad-based and includes our European deployments next year, where bookings were up year over year in mid-teens percentages at higher prices, supporting our confidence in the longer-term demand environment. As conditions continue to normalize, we expect to benefit from the strong underlying demand, pricing, and operational improvements that remain embedded in our business, and in fact, booking trends in recent weeks suggest we are already beginning to see a reversal of these headwinds.

The key takeaway here is that this moderation is already proving to be transitory and is not something that alters the underlying trajectory of the company. Importantly, these strong results are not being driven by a single factor. They are supported by structural improvements we continue to make across the business. These improvements are increasingly being driven by three stronger commercial capabilities, disciplined fleet investments, and our differentiated destination portfolio, all while further reinforcing our industry-leading cost advantage.

First, we continue to sharpen our commercial capabilities through revenue management enhancement, personalization, marketing effectiveness, and pulling onboard spending forward. These capabilities are helping us drive stronger pricing, higher onboard spend, and improve commercial execution across the portfolio. Second, we're continuing to improve the earnings power of both our existing and future fleet through disciplined capacity growth and high-return investments.

Our capacity growth remains intentionally measured, and we remain highly disciplined in how we allocate capital, investing behind those brands and opportunities that demonstrate the strongest return potential. This quarter, we placed orders for three new Princess Cruises ships scheduled for delivery in 2035, 2038, and 2039. These vessels build upon the success of our Sphere class platform, with Sun Princess and Star Princess continuing to deliver fantastic guest satisfaction and commercial performance.

They bring our total order book to 10 ships, including five for Carnival Cruise Line and two for AIDA. While it is safe to assume that more vessels will be ordered for delivery in the 2030s, we have no plans to deviate from our one to two ships per year cadence. What we do plan to do is lean heavily into investing in return-generating modernization programs across our existing fleet. We are very encouraged by the continued performance of the AIDA Evolution program, with Aida Bella becoming the third of seven ships to complete the upgrade.

We also recently announced Holland America Evolution, our next midlife modernization program, which will further enhance the guest experience while creating additional revenue opportunities and operational efficiencies. Six Holland America Line ships will receive these upgrades, beginning with Oosterdam in the fall of 2027, and we also anticipate moderate capacity growth for Holland America as we leverage ways to add cabins to these ships. You can expect to hear more in the coming months about significant enhancement programs for more of our brands.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David to walk you through the quarter and our guidance in more detail.

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

The completion of the DLC unification represents an important milestone in our company's evolution. The transaction simplifies our corporate structure, enhances liquidity in our stock, creates a single global share price, and reduces administrative complexity, all of which strengthens our ability to create long-term shareholder value. I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to our shareholders for their overwhelming support for this initiative.

Our net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio has consistently improved throughout the year from 3.4 times at year-end 2025 to 3.3 times at the end of the first quarter to 3.1 times at the end of the second quarter, which is over a half a point improvement from just one year ago. All of this is made possible by the strength of our business, which is forecasted to generate over $7 billion of EBITDA this year, despite the recent events over the last four months.

Operator, we're now ready to open the call for questions.

OPERATOR

Thank you. One moment, please, while we poll for questions. And our first question comes from the line of Trey Bowers with Wells Fargo, please proceed.

Trey Bowers, Wells Fargo

Hey, guys, thanks for the question. I apologize for my voice. I'm fighting up some allergies. Just as we look at kind of the shape of the yield growth for the balance of the year, it looks like Q4 kind of implies a slightly lower number than Q4. Anything to call out there? Is that just kind of being conservative or is there something about the shape of the year that would cause Q4 to be a little bit softer?

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Hey, you sound fine, Trey. So Q4, when you normalize for the CCL loyalty program, which is all in Q4, we're actually closer to 2%. So I don't think that's the normalized pattern at the end of the day.

Trey Bowers, Wells Fargo

Okay, perfect. I didn't realize it was all Q4. And then as we look out to 2027, you guys gave us kind of the impact of the war and the impact of the loyalty program. I mean, it seems like around a little bit above a three number is the core of where yield is growing. Is that a good number to have in mind for next year, or are you guys going to pause on saying anything about 2027 this early?

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Trey Bowers, Wells Fargo

Yeah, exactly. Got it. Thanks so much, guys. Okay, take care.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Steve Wyzinski with Stifel. Please proceed.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

Or, you know, you guys witnessed a major uptick in cancellations. But guess the simple question. I mean, I guess here's a simple question, Josh, you know, is pretty much all of the hundred basis point cut to yields just directly tied to the Middle East, meaning the rest of your deployments have been pretty much status quo.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

It got better when you got to Northern Europe and then it got better as you moved farther away. We certainly did not expect the conflict to last throughout the whole of our second quarter, including the Strait of Hormuz and all the knock-on impacts that the world really saw from that. So, you know, hindsight's great, but that wasn't the expectation. So when we then think about, you know, and try to do this like year over year, if we go last year.

So, you know, we do not plan for smooth sailing, you know, on a continuous basis as we get through the end of this year. I think that would be naive. We think there'll be bumps in the road as the geopolitical situation does gradually normalize, and we're doing what we can and what we should to move forward.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

I mean, I think it shows the strength of the business we're now planning for. Perfection though.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

Okay, great. Thanks, Josh.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Really appreciate it. Thanks, Steven.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Robin Farley with UBS. Please proceed.

Robin Farley, UBS

Great, thanks. Just wanted to get a little more color around. You know, you were 85% booked in March and just kind of thinking about the Delta for the 100 basis points for the full year to be on that last 15%. Could you maybe give us a little bit of insight into that? Demand for the Med from North American travelers versus your European sourced customers just to get a little more color on that.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Robin, I'm sorry, can you do me a favor? I apologize. Can you ask a question again?

Robin Farley, UBS

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Yep. So what I tell you is both our Europe segment and our North America segment for our Europe deployment were ahead in occupancy overall, which was great to see. It was significantly more ahead year over year for our North American brands, which makes sense because it's a longer haul type of decision they're making. And we were really leaning into pulling that ahead. So their occupancy advantage actually unwound more than our European brands did.

And so we're seeing a turn, which is great. As I mentioned. So it does seem like people are now turning the page, including for Europe. But we are ending in a place where we absolutely expect positive yields for our European deployments as we move forward.

Robin Farley, UBS

Okay, thanks. And just as a follow up, actually on a different topic, Chris, you mentioned that the pier is done at Celebration Key to be able to have four ships, but I don't think you've announced anything in terms of expanding what you have available, your passenger capacity with the amenities there. Can you take four ships today and have all of those travelers there or when does that happen, that you get the benefit of the pier being open? Thanks.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

And that's why we're expecting, when you look at 2027 on an annualized basis for Celebration Key, I think about three and a half million people, which is a pretty good step in the right direction. We will certainly be talking more about potential landsites expansion as we make our way through the year.

Robin Farley, UBS

Okay, great. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks. The next question comes from the line of Ben Chaikin with Mizuho. Please proceed.

Ben Chaikin, Mizuho

Hey, how's it going? Thanks for taking my questions. I'd love to. Josh, touch on the modernization. The modernization effort feels like you're maybe leaning into this a little bit further. Are there any statistics you can share whether that's expected yield, uplift or ROI? I guess it'd just be great to understand kind of what data or thought process gives you the confidence in this strategy.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

So we expect to achieve at least high teens when we're going into those type of refurbishment decisions.

Ben Chaikin, Mizuho

Okay, got it. That's helpful. And then maybe just touch on Celebration Key. You kind of alluded to it a moment ago in the previous question, but any update on Celebration Key from a demand perspective, but then also more importantly, how you're thinking about future phases of land development to the extent that's on your mind, which kind of sounds like it might be. Thanks.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

OPERATOR

Thanks. The next question comes from the line of Shan Hsu with BNP Paribas. Please proceed.

Shan Hsu, BNP Paribas

Hi guys. Thanks for the question. Maybe going back to the net yield guidance and the 100bps reduction. I think you mentioned lower occupancy as part of that. So is it that you're kind of maybe leaving some cabins unsold rather than discounting or is it cancellations? Can you just maybe a little bit more color and then if I look ahead then, you know, could occupancy snap back into next year?

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Shan Hsu, BNP Paribas

Great, thanks. And then you talked a little bit about the Western Caribbean and Isla Tropical. Just wondering if you can give us a little bit more color on what you think the opportunity is for that region as you kind of lean into it a bit more. Thanks.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Shan Hsu, BNP Paribas

Great, thanks. Good luck.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of Matthew Boss with J.P. Morgan. Please proceed.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

Great, thanks. So, Josh, with your booking curve the furthest out on record as you cited, could you elaborate on demand for 2027 sailings for Europe, as you noted, people turning the page there and any notable trends in the Caribbean? Or maybe just if I could put it all together, it sounds like. And I just wanted to confirm, no change at all in your confidence for moderate yield growth multi-year as you outlined as part of the Propel plan?

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Yep, no change in my confidence for that. So, you know, it's early days for 2027. We wanted to give you a little bit of color to kind of highlight the temporal nature of this. The fact that our European bookings over the same time that we saw a really big kind of pause for a lot of folks for 2026, we saw almost doubling down for 2027, which we thought was a great sign. You know, overall we are, you know, at historic highs for price and occupancy for 2027.

And you know, we'll work hard to improve our position over time.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

Great. And then David, with your net cruise costs ex fuel guidance of 2 to 3% for this year, it's coming in roughly 100 basis points more favorable relative to your initial forecast. Do you see the cost savings this year as structural? Just wanted to confirm, you know, potential reinvestments that we should think about or just anything multi-year that would change the low single-digit cost CAGR that was embedded in the Propel plan.

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

We're also been working with many of our suppliers and vendors to look for reduced rates as everybody implements AI and gains efficiency in their business. We do expect fee reductions as a result of that. So hundreds of items across the business which we view as permanent cost savings in the future.

Steve Wyzinski, Stifel

That's great color. Best of luck.

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

OPERATOR

The next question comes from the line of James Hardiman with Citi. Please proceed.

Sean Wagner, Citi

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Sean Wagner, Citi

Okay, fair enough. Then I guess you spoke on bookings and pricing on 2027 sailings being up since March. How does the overall 2027 booking curve compare to 2026 at this point? And then I guess to the point of the substantial increase in European bookings for 2027, is that increase primarily first half weighted?

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

Overall, our book position for 2027 is at historical highs for price and occupancy. So, you know, we're setting ourselves up well. So still a lot of work to do. I don't have the split, to be honest with you, for Europe between first half and second half. So we can try to get back to you on that. But overall, we feel like we're setting ourselves up as best as can be and we'll see how we can progress.

Sean Wagner, Citi

Okay, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

Thank you. And the next question comes from the line of Lizzie Dove with Goldman Sachs. Please proceed.

Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. So as it relates to this year, it sounds like for the guidance, cut on yield, most of that, maybe all of it is Europe. But could you maybe elaborate a little more on Caribbean trends? How would you characterize the kind of backdrop and competitive environment there? And how did the conflict or higher airfares from the conflict impact that region versus Europe?

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

So, you know, we just seem to be chugging along. I think it's fair to say we're chugging along, you know, where the capacity increase, you know, outside of us is 27% over two years. So as I've said before, give me two options. One is no growth and the other is 27. I'll take the no growth, but that's already been baked into our planning and how we've been positioning ourselves.

Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

And April, we did have much easier comps year over year. And May, it was just that continuation of the news flow and fuel prices and will Europe have fuel to fly my plane back home? I mean, all those things, they didn't really die down. And so it did definitely have an impact, at least for us in May, particularly with folks who were looking to fly. So that's the best I can tell you about ourselves.

Lizzie Dove, Goldman Sachs

Thanks, Josh.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Thank you, Liz.

OPERATOR

And the next question comes from the line of Connor Cunningham with Melius Research. Please proceed.

Connor Cunningham, Melius Research

Hi, everyone. Thank you. Just on Celebration Key, I know you talked about the ramp and the goal for next year, but I think you start to sell itineraries to other brands that start to touch there. I think Princess itineraries start to open up in November or something like that. So if you could just talk about how different brands are going to be impacted. Yeah, you just talk about the opportunity at the different brands for Celebration Key in general.

Thank you.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Connor Cunningham, Melius Research

Just trying to understand the transitory part of the whole thing.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

I think the good news is, overall for 2027, our bookings were up year over year, which is a good sign.

Connor Cunningham, Melius Research

Okay, fair enough. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thanks. The next question comes from the line of Andrew Didora with Bank of America. Please proceed.

Andrew Didora, Bank of America

Hey, good morning, everyone. I guess just one last question on kind of the occupancy point in the back half of the year just embedded in your 3Q net yield guidance. Should we be factoring in flat year over year occupancy, down occupancy, or up occupancy?

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

So it's probably relatively flat year over year. Our original thought would be that we would perhaps get a bit more than we did in the prior year. But, you know, given the circumstances, I'd say it's going to be close to flat.

Andrew Didora, Bank of America

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

And so we just got to keep doing what we've been doing and deliver.

OPERATOR

And the final question will come from the line of Anthony Bonheide with Jefferies. Please proceed.

Anthony Bonheide, Jefferies

Hey, good morning, this is Anthony on for David Katz. Thanks for taking our question. Just one quick one on the capital returns. I know you've done the dividend and the buyback. Just curious if you expect the dividend to kind of remain constant or grow over time. And for repurchases, you know, is the level that you've been doing over the first half representative of what you kind of expect for the second half or how should we think about that? Thank you.

David Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer

You know, at an annualized rate, $450 million a quarter would probably be too much to expect, at least on our current thinking. But we have been opportunistic and will continue to be opportunistic so we still have plenty of headroom as we look forward with the cash that we're generating and the metrics that we're trying to achieve. So, you know, I expect more to come, but I wouldn't be wedded to annualizing this quarter's amount.

Anthony Bonheide, Jefferies

Thank you.

Josh Weinstein, President & CEO

Well, thank you very much, everybody. I hope you all have very pleasant summers. I hope you're sailing with us, and we'll see you or talk to you in September.

OPERATOR

Take care. Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And we thank you for your participation.