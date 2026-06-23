$1000 Invested In Renaissance IPO ETF 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE:IPO) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 9.08% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.84%. Currently, Renaissance IPO ETF has a market capitalization of $173.91 million.

Buying $1000 In IPO: If an investor had bought $1000 of IPO stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,821.95 today based on a price of $57.97 for IPO at the time of writing.

Renaissance IPO ETF’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.