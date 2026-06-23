Taiwan Semiconductor VP Trades $79K In Company Stock

In a recent SEC filing, it was revealed that Lipen Yuan, VP at Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM), made a noteworthy insider purchase on June 23,.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Yuan bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor, amounting to a total of $79,190.

Taiwan Semiconductor's shares are actively trading at $439.23, experiencing a down of 5.5% during Tuesday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Taiwan Semiconductor

Key Indicators: Taiwan Semiconductor's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Taiwan Semiconductor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Taiwan Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Taiwan Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.