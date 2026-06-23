Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Vanguard Information Tech ETF 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vanguard Information Tech ETF (NYSE:VGT) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.25%. Currently, Vanguard Information Tech ETF has a market capitalization of $142.83 billion.

Buying $1000 In VGT: If an investor had bought $1000 of VGT stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $20,279.79 today based on a price of $117.41 for VGT at the time of writing.

Vanguard Information Tech ETF’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.