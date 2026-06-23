Jiayin Gr Reports Q1 2026 Results: Full Earnings Call Transcript

On Tuesday, Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) discussed first-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cdumakcz/

Summary

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Jiayin Group's first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Currently, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I will now turn the call over to Mr. Sam Lee from Investor Relations of Jiayin Group. Please proceed.

Sam Lee, Investor Relations

Yan Dingui, CEO

Hello everyone. Thank you for joining our first quarter 2026 earnings conference call. During the first quarter of 2026, the consumer lending industry remained in an adjustment phase. The recovery in credit demand continued at a relatively gradual pace and the industry as a whole remained under pressure. Against this backdrop, we focused on refining the operations of our high-quality existing borrower base and the structural enhancement of our business model.

The 90-plus day delinquency ratio was 2.25% as of the end of the first quarter, increasing sequentially for higher-risk borrower segments. We continue to tighten underwriting criteria and credit limit controls to facilitate an orderly runoff of portfolio risk exposure for high-quality borrowers. We further analyze borrower needs and work closely with our operations team to refine borrower management and engagement strategies with a focus on improving retention.

Meanwhile, we are embedding AI capabilities into our operations to drive the productization of risk management and continuously refining and developing reusable standardized solutions. On the business development front, we continue to execute the overall strategy established in the previous quarter and advanced our structural upgrade through three key initiatives. The first initiative is the enhancement of our joint operations and tech empowerment model.

In the first quarter, the transaction volume generated through our technology empowerment business reached RMB 1.52 billion, representing a sequential increase of approximately 67.6%. This business represents a natural extension of the technology service capabilities we have accumulated over many years, enabling us to deepen our collaboration with financial institutions. It also represents an important innovation initiative in the current operating environment.

We remain optimistic about the long-term value of this model and expect its scale to continue expanding in the future. The second initiative is the development of a diversified product portfolio including auto-backed loans and digital intelligence microloans which enables us to serve specific scenarios and borrower segments. For our auto-backed loan business, the version 3.0 system launched earlier this year has achieved end-to-end fully digitalized operations.

Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize disciplined operations and sustainable development. Through deeper operational experience and enhanced organizational resilience, we aim to build a durable competitive moat. With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Mr. Fan Chun Lin. Please go ahead.

Chunlin Fan, Chief Financial Officer

Each ADS represents four ordinary shares of the company. We ended this quarter with RMB 43.4 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with RMB 61.8 million at the end of the previous quarter. With that, we can open the call for questions. Ms. Chee, our Chief Risk Officer, and I will answer your questions. Operator, please proceed.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, you will need to press star one and one on your telephone and wait for your name to be announced. To withdraw your question, please press star one and one again. Please stand by while we compile the Q&A roster. Thank you. We will now begin with our first question. This is from Zhihao Li from CSC. Please go ahead.

Jerry Lee, Analyst at China Securities

Hello, Management. I'm Jerry Lee from China Securities. We have seen the company reported a net loss of almost RMB 62 million for the fourth quarter. It is the fourth quarterly loss since listing. What are the primary drivers behind this performance? Any operational adjustments to improve profitability moving forward? Thank you.

Yan Dingui, CEO

That's my response to your question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. We will now take our next question. This is from Hwa Rong from Jinyu Assets. Please go ahead.

Hwa Rong, Analyst at Jinyu Assets

Hello, Management. Could you provide some color on the risk trends throughout the first quarter and into April and May? Are we seeing an improvement in the risk metrics? Thank you.

Qidan, Chief Risk Officer

Yeah, that's my answer to your question.

OPERATOR

Thank you. Seeing no more questions, I will return the call to Sam for closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Sam Lee, Investor Relations

Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for participating on today's call. We appreciate your interest and look forward to reporting to you again next quarter on our progress.

OPERATOR

Thank you all again. This concludes the call. You may now disconnect.