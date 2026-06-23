Industry Comparison: Evaluating Tesla Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

Through a detailed examination of Tesla, we can deduce the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Tesla against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

Tesla is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. On the other hand, Tesla's low ROE suggests that the company is not generating strong returns on shareholder equity. However, its high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth numbers indicate strong operational performance and potential for future growth within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.