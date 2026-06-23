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June 23, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Comparing Microsoft With Industry Competitors In Software Industry

Microsoft Background

By closely studying Microsoft, we can observe the following trends:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

  • When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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