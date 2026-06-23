Why Tianci International Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 88%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Tianci International Inc (NASDAQ:CIIT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted results for the third quarter.

The company posted third-quarter earnings of 1 cent per share, versus a year-ago loss of 43 cents per share. Sales rose to $4.311 million from $1.948 million in the year-ago period.

Tianci International shares jumped 87.8% to $0.92 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

Photo via Shutterstock