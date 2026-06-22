Here's How Much $100 Invested In Credicorp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.06%. Currently, Credicorp has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion.

Buying $100 In BAP: If an investor had bought $100 of BAP stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $322.41 today based on a price of $380.57 for BAP at the time of writing.

Credicorp’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.