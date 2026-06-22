$100 Invested In W.W. Grainger 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.96%. Currently, W.W. Grainger has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion.

Buying $100 In GWW: If an investor had bought $100 of GWW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $620.42 today based on a price of $1341.42 for GWW at the time of writing.

W.W. Grainger’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.