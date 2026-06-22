$100 Invested In MercadoLibre 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.32% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.19%. Currently, MercadoLibre has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion.

Buying $100 In MELI: If an investor had bought $100 of MELI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,252.72 today based on a price of $1589.45 for MELI at the time of writing.

MercadoLibre’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.