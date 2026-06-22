$100 Invested In Eaton Corp 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.33%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion.

Buying $100 In ETN: If an investor had bought $100 of ETN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $299.20 today based on a price of $431.60 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.