If You Invested $1000 In Manulife Financial Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.04%. Currently, Manulife Financial has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion.

Buying $1000 In MFC: If an investor had bought $1000 of MFC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,056.07 today based on a price of $40.26 for MFC at the time of writing.

Manulife Financial’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.