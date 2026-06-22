$100 Invested In Barclays 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 10.73% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.51%. Currently, Barclays has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion.

Buying $100 In BCS: If an investor had bought $100 of BCS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $275.66 today based on a price of $27.23 for BCS at the time of writing.

Barclays’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.