$100 Invested In Aflac 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.76% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.54%. Currently, Aflac has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion.

Buying $100 In AFL: If an investor had bought $100 of AFL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $219.24 today based on a price of $116.43 for AFL at the time of writing.

Aflac’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.