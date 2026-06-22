Full Transcript: Techprecision Q4 2026 Earnings Call

Techprecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) held its fourth-quarter earnings conference call on Monday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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Access the full call at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2198/54132

Summary

Techprecision's fiscal year 2026 fourth-quarter revenue decreased by 15% to $8.1 million, mainly due to lower revenue from both Ranor and Stadco segments.

The company experienced a 47% drop in gross profit to $1.1 million in Q4 2026, attributed to delays in customer-furnished materials and analysis at Stadco.

Strategic initiatives include improving customer and project mix for gross margin expansion, and ongoing equipment installation funded by US Navy grants for submarine programs.

The company has a strong backlog of $52 million in funded customer orders, with an additional $25 million in unfunded orders, expected to be fulfilled over the next one to three fiscal years.

Techprecision provided guidance for fiscal year 2027, projecting revenue between $35 million to $37 million and EBITDA between $3 million to $4 million.

Consolidated SGA expenses decreased by 24% in Q4 2026, and the company reported a net income of $400,000 for the quarter.

Management emphasized ongoing efforts in cash management, risk mitigation, and maintaining customer confidence, aiming for revenue growth and increased profitability.

Full Transcript

Alex

Both subsidiaries are continuing to experience meaningful new capture of business awards from these same customers adding to our strong $52 million backlog. This $52 million backlog only includes the funded portions of customer purchase orders with an additional approximately $25 million additional of unfunded purchase orders. We expect to deliver this $52 million backlog over the course of the next one to three fiscal years with gross margin expansion.

With that said, we are providing guidance for fiscal year 2027. The company is projecting 2027 full year revenue to be 35 million to $37 million. We are projecting EBITDA to be 3 million to $4 million. Now I will turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer Phil Podgorski to continue with the review of our fourth quarter and twelve months ended fiscal 2026 results.

Phil Podgorski, Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Alex, and good afternoon everyone. As Alex just mentioned, for our fiscal 2026 fourth quarter, consolidated revenue decreased by 15% to $8.1 million compared to 9.5 million for the same period a year ago on lower revenue at both Ranor and Stadco segments. Consolidated cost of revenue decreased by 6% or $400,000. Consolidated gross profit decreased by 1 million in Q4 2026 to 1.1 million, primarily due to lower revenue at both Ranor and Stadco.

With that, I will now turn it back over to Alex.

Alex

We are targeting to build and sustain a positive trend. Operator, please open the line for Q and A.

OPERATOR

Your first question for today is from Ross Taylor with Ars Investment Partners.

Ross Taylor, Ars Investment Partners

Thank you very much. First, gentlemen, congratulations on getting to where you can actually and are willing to give guidance. I think that's a huge step, something you guys have never done in the past. Let's focus on the EBITDA. What was 26 EBITDA? I haven't seen your filings yet, so haven't been able to pull that out. But what was your EBITDA 26?