Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Apple Stock In The Last 10 Years

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.93%. Currently, Apple has a market capitalization of $4.36 trillion.

Buying $100 In AAPL: If an investor had bought $100 of AAPL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,290.79 today based on a price of $296.74 for AAPL at the time of writing.

Apple’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.