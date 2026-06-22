Here's How Much $1000 Invested In BBVA 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 18.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 30.7%. Currently, BBVA has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In BBVA: If an investor had bought $1000 of BBVA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,843.94 today based on a price of $24.94 for BBVA at the time of writing.

BBVA’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.