Here's How Much $100 Invested In Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.65%. Currently, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion.

Buying $100 In ALNY: If an investor had bought $100 of ALNY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $535.22 today based on a price of $279.97 for ALNY at the time of writing.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.