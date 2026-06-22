Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Williams-Sonoma Stock In The Last 20 Years

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.77%. Currently, Williams-Sonoma has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion.

Buying $100 In WSM: If an investor had bought $100 of WSM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,351.80 today based on a price of $223.47 for WSM at the time of writing.

Williams-Sonoma’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.