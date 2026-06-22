Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ubiquiti Stock In The Last 10 Years

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 17.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.6%. Currently, Ubiquiti has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion.

Buying $1000 In UI: If an investor had bought $1000 of UI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,913.33 today based on a price of $576.54 for UI at the time of writing.

Ubiquiti’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.