$1000 Invested In Garmin 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.84% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.26%. Currently, Garmin has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In GRMN: If an investor had bought $1000 of GRMN stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,315.95 today based on a price of $235.72 for GRMN at the time of writing.

Garmin’s Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.