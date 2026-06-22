Transcript: Outdoor Holding Q4 2026 Earnings Conference Call

Outdoor Holding (NASDAQ:POWW) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Access the full call at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/339194298

Summary

Outdoor Holding Company reported a 10.1% increase in Q4 net sales to $13.9 million, driven by strong performance in the firearms category.

The company achieved a significant reduction in operating expenses, contributing to a dramatic decrease in net loss from continuing operations to $2.7 million from $27 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled in Q4 to $7.7 million compared to $2.9 million in the previous year, marking consistent sequential improvement throughout fiscal 2026.

The company resolved a major litigation issue with a $4.4 million settlement, and aims to continue reducing legal expenses.

Strategic initiatives include the integration of AI to enhance customer service and marketplace operations, and the introduction of a new revenue stream from FFL services beginning in fiscal 2027.

Outdoor Holding concluded fiscal 2026 with a significant improvement in cash generation, ending the year with a cash balance of $68.1 million.

Management expressed confidence in continued market share growth and outperformance of industry trends, citing strong demand and operational efficiencies.

The company plans to continue its stock repurchase program and invest in high-return platform enhancements to drive future growth.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good morning and welcome to the Outdoor Holding Company's fourth quarter FY2026 earnings call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's remarks, we will conduct a question and answer session. To ask a question at this time, you'll need to press STAR followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to the Company's Investor Relations Representative, Michael Bakkel.

Michael Bakkel, Investor Relations

Thank you. Please go ahead. Good morning and thank you for participating in today's conference call. Joining me from Outdoor Holding Company's leadership team are Steve Urban, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Paul Kozowski, Chief Financial Officer; and Jordan Christiansen, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. During this call, management will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws, including statements that address Outdoor Holding Company's expectations, strategy, future performance, operational results, margins, cost structure, legal matters, capital allocation, and other matters.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors and other cautionary statements described in Outdoor Holding Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10K and periodic reports on Form 10Q and the company's earnings press release issued in advance of this call.

Today's conference call includes non-GAAP financial measures that Outdoor Holding Company believes can be useful in evaluating its performance. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation table located in the Company's earnings press release.

The information discussed on this call is current as of today, June 22, 2026. Except as required by law, Outdoor Holding Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call. Before we begin, please note that certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call, including adjusted EBITDA, are reconciled in the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Company's earnings materials.

Reconciliations for the first, second, and third quarters of the fiscal year are available in the applicable quarterly earnings releases posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Outdoor Holding Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Urban.

Steve Urban, CEO

Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for our fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings call. After just over a year as CEO, I'm excited to report that annual results reflect remarkable improvement for the company. I'm extremely proud of the tremendous progress we have made. Fiscal 2026 was a year of meaningful improvement across the business and the fourth quarter gave us a strong finish with continued operating momentum, stronger cash generation, growing profitability, and clear progress exceeding the profitability goals I laid out last August 1st. I will review our quarterly results, then Paul will review our financial performance in greater detail before I recap our accomplishments in fiscal 2026 and our priorities for fiscal 2027. In the fourth quarter, net sales were $13.9 million, an increase of over 10%, or almost $1.3 million compared with the prior year period. Despite the cautious consumer spending environment, gross margin remained strong for the quarter at 87.6%. Gross merchandise value for GMV increased to $229 million from approximately $205 million in last year's period.

Due to sales mix of increasing firearms GMV versus Non-Firearms GMV, we experienced a modest decline in our take rate to 6.06% from 6.15% in last year's period. We continue to execute our strategy of operating as a streamlined, pure-play e-commerce marketplace. In the fourth quarter, we made further progress reducing operating expenses. Total operating expenses declined significantly year over year to the tune of $23 million. During the quarter, the company resolved an open litigation item with a $4.4 million payment to fully and finally settle the DCP matter.

We inherited numerous litigation matters and have been working hard to resolve these matters as evident by many successful resolutions in the fiscal 2026 year. We continue to demonstrate that Gunbroker.com can be operated effectively as a smaller, more streamlined organization by reducing redundancies and right-sizing our personnel to match the scope of our operations. Even after absorbing the one-time $4.4 million settlement expense in the DCP matter, we dramatically reduced our net loss from continuing operations in the quarter to $2.7 million compared to a loss of $27 million in the same period last year.

This translated to a loss from continuing operations per share of $0.02 for the quarter versus a loss from continuing operations of $0.23 for the prior year period. Importantly, the significant cost improvements once again drove strong cash generation for the quarter. Despite restructuring costs, share repurchases, legal expenses, and other costs offsetting these cash gains for the quarter, which Paul will discuss in more detail, we view this continued recurring contribution of cash flow from operations as one of the clearest indicators of the underlying health of the business.

The fourth quarter results reflect the continuation of trends we've seen in the last few quarters. For fiscal 2026, net sales and gross margins grew from fiscal 2025 levels. More importantly, we have been executing on our cost reduction efforts and curtailment of legal expenses, resulting in significantly lower year-over-year operating expenses. The net result was a dramatic reduction in operating losses from continuing operations and positive cash flow from operations for the year.

That positive cash generation is a milestone worth underscoring as it's a direct result of the concerted efforts our team has put in place to increase operational efficiency. Before I turn things over to Paul, I would like to touch on a key metric we use to evaluate real-world performance: Adjusted EBITDA. We believe this non-GAAP metric provides helpful insight into the underlying performance of the business given the level of non-recurring items impacting reporting results.

To help clarify our performance results and identify adjustments, we include a table detailing adjusted EBITDA in both our earnings release and Form 10K. This quarter's adjusted EBITDA demonstrates our progress as we delivered more than double the adjusted EBITDA in the quarter of $7.7 million compared to $2.9 million in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter. Just as encouraging is the trajectory for the year. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA grew from $3.1 million to $4.9 million to $6.6 million to $7.7 million from the first to fourth quarters respectively.

For the full year, adjusted EBITDA improved to $22.3 million from $15.3 million in fiscal 2025. We are outperforming the run rate of $25 million adjusted EBITDA that I set as a goal just 10 months ago. I'm especially proud of the tremendous work our team undertook during fiscal 2026 to overhaul and strengthen our financial reporting infrastructure, culminating in the successful remediation of all previously identified material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting by year-end.

I will now turn it over to Paul Kozowski, our Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the quarter and year's performance in greater detail.

Paul Kozowski, Chief Financial Officer

Now I'd like to turn it over to Steve for some final remarks before we address your questions.

Steve Urvan, CEO

We are proud to achieve that milestone ahead of schedule, but we are not done. We still see opportunities to simplify the organization, improve efficiency and build on this momentum in fiscal 2027. Paul also highlighted a major part of the story. Our operating model continued to generate positive cash from operations even while we worked through legacy matters and other one-time costs. That positive cash generation gave us capital allocation options.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions. Thank you.

OPERATOR

Thank you. As a reminder to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. To withdraw any questions, press star one again. Our first question comes from Matt Karanda from Roth Capital. Please go ahead.

Matt Karanda, Roth Capital

Steve Urvan, CEO

And I think that's just kind of had a, you know, generally positive impact on the firearms market in general. And so, you know, demand seem, you know, seems to be continuing to be, to be good. You know, it's not 2020, 2021 good, but it's, you know, better than it's been in the last couple years.

Matt Karanda, Roth Capital

Okay, that makes sense. Thanks for the commentary there, Steve. And then I wanted to hear a bit more about the, the AI strategy, about the hiring of a director of AI strategy and implementation. Sounds interesting and sounds like you see it as a large opportunity for the marketplace. So I wanted to hear a little bit, I guess, about where he's going to be focused around. Is it first around seller initiatives like the listing tool that you mentioned?

Is it more around experience and buyer initiatives like the customer service initiative that you also talked about? Maybe just what the primary first areas of focus are going to be and where you see the sort of the biggest areas of opportunity?

Steve Urvan, CEO

And so being able to get you kind of immediate answers and really good answers I think is going to be game changing for the organization.

Matt Karanda, Roth Capital

Steve Urvan, CEO

You know, you've got like when you go to trial there's a, you know, there's a lot more expense. In other times there's a lot less expense. It's definitely kind of chunky. But you know that ongoing cost is, you know that and the class action really the last two buckets of kind of, you know, one time expenses or legacy litigation expenses that we foresee.

Matt Karanda, Roth Capital

Okay. And the indemnification sort of expenses as they come will be called out, I guess instead of sort of one time items, I would assume.

Steve Urvan, CEO

Yeah, we, it ends up in our adjusted EBITDA bridge.

Matt Karanda, Roth Capital

Got it. Okay, super helpful. Appreciate it, Steve. I'll leave it there.

OPERATOR

Our next question comes from Dave Canaan from Kanin Wealth Management. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dave Canaan, Kanin Wealth Management

Steve Urvan, CEO

So thank you, David. I feel very positive about, you know, the way we're trending right now.

Dave Canaan, Kanin Wealth Management

Okay. And then in terms of the cost for indemnification of the former officers, is that just remind me, is that being pulled out and does the adjusted EBITDA number exclude it or we're throwing that in there?

Steve Urvan, CEO

That is, that is a cost that is pulled out for the purposes for adjusted EBITDA.

Dave Canaan, Kanin Wealth Management

Okay. And then the last question is what are some of the opportunities that you see incrementally in order to grow the business organically?

Steve Urvan, CEO

Dave Canaan, Kanin Wealth Management

Steve Urvan, CEO

Paul Kozowski, Chief Financial Officer

All right, well, to add on to that, Steve, the big point is it's very scalable. Our operating costs are pretty fixed, and when the top line grows, we don't need to invest a lot more in the business to support it. It's pretty scalable. We were at 55% adjusted EBITDA as a percent of sales, and I think it would expand as that grows.

Dave Canaan, Kanin Wealth Management

Thank you. I appreciate the color and good luck. I wish you a successful year.

Steve Urvan, CEO

Thanks, sir.

OPERATOR

And we have no further questions. I would like to turn the call back over to Steve Irvin for any closing remarks.

Steve Urvan, CEO

I want to thank you for participating in today's call and for your interest in Outdoor Holding. We look forward to sharing our ongoing progress when we report our fiscal first quarter results in August. Thank you all and have a great day.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.