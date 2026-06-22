I'm 31 With Two Kids and No Life Insurance. Would Dave Ramsey Say I'm One Accident Away From Disaster?

Most people know they need life insurance. They just never get around to it. If that sounds familiar, here is the truth: if you have dependents and no life insurance, you are not just being irresponsible with money, you are gambling with your family’s future.

Why Dave Ramsey Is So Loud About Term Life

Dave Ramsey has said it plainly for decades: you need term life insurance, and you need it now. Not whole life, not universal life, not a policy bundled with investments. Term life only. It is simple, affordable, and does exactly one job: replaces your income if you die while people depend on you.

Don’t Miss:

The rule of thumb is 10 to 12 times your annual income in coverage. If you bring home $65,000 a year, you need somewhere between $650,000 and $780,000 in coverage. That number sounds big until you realize what your family actually needs to survive without you: mortgage payments, groceries, childcare, school costs, and eventually retirement for your spouse.

What Whole Life Costs You

The life insurance industry loves to sell whole life policies as investments. They are not. A whole life policy on a healthy 31-year-old might run $300 to $500 a month for a $500,000 benefit. A comparable 20-year term policy on that same person could cost $25 to $40 a month. The difference is not a better product. It is profit for the insurance company.

Ramsey’s advice is simple: buy terms, invest the difference. Put that extra $260 a month into a Roth IRA or your 401(k), and over 20 years, you will build far more wealth than any cash-value policy ever returns.

Trending: One vet emergency can cost more than a car repair — Trupanion covers 90% of eligible costs with no payout cap at any licensed vet or emergency hospital.

The Right Term Length

With two young kids, a 20-year term is usually the right call. If your children are under 10 today, a 20-year policy keeps coverage in place until they are through college and on their own feet. If you carry a mortgage, make sure the term length covers at least the remaining years on the loan.

Some people layer two policies: a 20-year and a 10-year, so coverage is heavier during the years when kids are small and expenses are highest, then steps down as the household stabilizes. It is a smart move if the budget allows.

Both Spouses Need Coverage

This is where people get it wrong. Stay-at-home parents are often left uninsured because they do not earn a paycheck. But replace what they do with hired help, and you are looking at childcare, housekeeping, cooking, and scheduling costs that could easily run $30,000 to $50,000 a year. Both adults in a household with dependents need coverage. No exceptions.

See Also: Your homeowner’s insurance won’t cover a broken HVAC — American Home Shield will, along with your plumbing, appliances, and more, starting at $19.99/month.

Getting Covered Today

The old excuse for not having life insurance was that it took weeks of paperwork, blood draws, and waiting. That is not the case anymore. Ladder offers term life insurance you can apply for entirely online, with coverage available in minutes for healthy applicants, and the ability to scale your coverage up or down as your life changes. If you have been putting this off, today is the day to stop.

A 20-year, $750,000 term policy for a healthy 31-year-old nonsmoker can cost less than a single dinner out each month. Your family is worth more than that excuse.

Read Next: Why pay for a full year of insurance when you only need it for a single job? Thimble lets you turn coverage on and off by the hour, day, or month — instant quote, instant certificate.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock