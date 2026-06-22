Deconstructing the warning, Schiff highlighted the hidden danger of taxing unrealized asset valuations, which he claims will trigger severe capital flight and permanently erode the state’s tax base.

The Wealth Confiscation Trap

The proposed ballot measure applies a 5% tax on net worth exceeding $1.1 billion. Schiff detailed the logistical catastrophe using Zuckerberg, whose $220 billion fortune is mostly tied up in Meta stock.

To cover the annual wealth tax, Zuckerberg would be forced to dump billions in shares onto the open market, unlocking heavy federal and state capital gains liabilities in the process.

Rising D.C. Vs. Silicon Valley Tensions

This alarm coincides with an explosive, broader clash between Washington progressives and tech titans following Elon Musk‘s rise to a $1.3 trillion net worth.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) has aggressively championed the redistribution push, arguing a one-time 5% levy on Musk could fund nationwide universal childcare.

Khanna dismissed billionaire tax resistance as “intellectual nonsense,” declaring that Americans did not fight a revolution “to be ruled by tech billionaires.”

Tech Elites Fire Back

Silicon Valley has fiercely counterattacked. Investor David Friedberg slammed progressive lawmakers for acting like a centralized “Politburo” attempting to dictate the flow of capital, calling government jobs a “destitute folly.”

Musk himself joined the fray on X, labeling Khanna an “evil liar.” Schiff’s warnings reinforce this corporate pushback, concluding that aggressive wealth taxes ultimately leave governments poorer.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 9.36% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.13%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.58% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.12% higher on Thursday. In premarket on Monday, SPY and QQQ declined, whereas DIA rose by 0.11%.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Credit: Jack Gruber via Imagn Images