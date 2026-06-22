PagerDuty Q1 2027 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://pagerduty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gwDj9uX9RY-EWu6DK_WL9Q

Summary

PagerDuty Inc announced a leadership transition with Jennifer Tejada stepping down as CEO and John DiLullo taking over the role.

The company reported Q1 revenue of $121 million, a 1% year-over-year increase, and an annual recurring revenue of $496 million, flat compared to the previous year.

Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 25%, with a goal of reaching 30% long-term, driven by efficiency initiatives and AI adoption.

The transition to a usage-based pricing model is underway, with usage-based products now accounting for nearly 10% of total ARR.

PagerDuty introduced the Operations Cloud offering, which has led to increased customer engagement and larger multi-year commitments.

The company acquired over 600 new customers for the fifth consecutive quarter, with total customers growing 14% year over year.

Q1 GAAP net income was $10.2 million, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability.

PagerDuty completed a $200 million share repurchase program and announced an additional $100 million buyback initiative.

Guidance for Q2 FY27 expects revenue between $122 to $124 million and an operating margin of 22-23%, with full-year revenue guidance remaining flat year over year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us to discuss PagerDuty's first quarter and fiscal year 2027 results. With me today on today's call are Jennifer Tejada, PagerDuty's Executive Chair, John DiLullo, PagerDuty's Chief Executive Officer, and Howard Wilson, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements made on this call include forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our growth prospects, future revenue, operating margins, net income, cash balance, and total addressable market, among others, and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and we undertake no obligation to update these. During today's call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is available in our earnings release, which can be found on our Investor Relations website. Further information on these and other factors that could cause the company's financial results to differ materially are included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recently filed Form 10-K and our subsequent filings made with the SEC. With that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer.

Jennifer Tejada, Executive Chair

Thank you, Christine. Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today. Before we discuss our results, I want to acknowledge the leadership change we announced mid-May. After 10 years as CEO, I've transitioned to Executive Chair, and today I'm pleased to introduce PagerDuty's new CEO, John DiLullo. We're already partnering well, and the transition is off to a great start. John's appointment is the result of a deliberate and comprehensive succession process that I initiated with the Board some time ago.

John stood out as a proven leader with a unique combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and go-to-market experience. Prior to joining PagerDuty, he served as CEO of both public and private companies, most recently Deepwatch and previously LiveVox and Lastline. Having been a customer and a partner in the past, he brings firsthand knowledge of PagerDuty's role in our market, of our potential, as well as an understanding of how our customers operate in increasingly complex mission-critical environments.

With the business poised for profitable growth acceleration, now is the right time for this transition. The Board and I are confident John is the right leader to build on PagerDuty's momentum towards our next phase of growth. I'll turn it over to John for his brief remarks.

John DiLullo, CEO

I am very excited to join you today. As Jen mentioned, I've known and followed PagerDuty for years as both a customer and as a partner, and I've long admired the role that the company plays at the center of modern digital operations. That perspective has only deepened in the weeks since I joined as I spent time with Jen, the board, and the broader team. What stands out to me is the strength of the foundation, a trusted brand, an enviable customer base, and a platform that sits at the core of real-time mission-critical operations.

As digital environments become more and more complex and the pace of innovation accelerates, with AI and automation volumes climbing, we expect platform usage to continue to grow. With our transition to usage-based pricing underway, usage growth should translate to revenue growth over time, and I believe PagerDuty is exceptionally well-positioned to extend its leadership. In my past CEO and leadership positions, I focused on scaling organizations, strengthening execution, and aligning closely with customer needs.

That experience has illuminated for me a clear opportunity to build on the momentum already underway at PagerDuty. In the near term, my priority is simple: Listen, learn, and engage. I'm spending time with employees, with customers, and with partners to deepen my understanding of our market and our business. I'm incredibly excited about what lies ahead and confident in our ability to capture the opportunity in front of us. I look forward to spending time and partnering with our analysts and shareholders frequently in the quarters ahead.

Jennifer Tejada, Executive Chair

Thank you. Thank you, John. I look forward to connecting John to our shareholder community in callbacks and at our next investor conference. With this leadership transition, I have reflected on my time at PagerDuty. Over the last decade, we've evolved from a company with a single product, less than 50 million in revenue and a few thousand customers to the leading AI-first operations platform, generating nearly 500 million in profitable revenue. We strengthened our core franchise, digital operations management by embedding AI and automation into the platform, driving greater customer outcomes and increasing differentiation.

In doing so, we have become a strategic partner and the AI control plane for our clients. In Q1, PagerDuty delivered results that exceeded the top end of guidance for both revenue and non-GAAP operating margin. Quarterly revenue was $121 million, up 1% year over year, and annual recurring revenue was $496 million flat. Year over year, we grew non-GAAP operating margin to 25%. Through consistent discipline, structural efficiency initiatives and AI adoption, we see a clear path to our long-term target of 30% non-GAAP operating margin as we increase our own operational AI leverage and drive customer usage of our AI platform.

We are confident that our product enhancements and pricing improvements initiated last year, notably the introduction of the new usage-based operations Cloud and PagerDuty advanced pricing and packaging, will accelerate revenue growth. As a reminder, we have historically offered individual products, enterprise incident management, customer service operations and runbook automation via seat-based licensing. While we sell event intelligence and AI products through a usage-based model, our full suite of products are now available through an integrated platform with usage-based pricing.

Usage-based products which include AIOps, PagerDuty advance and Operations Cloud now account for nearly 10% of our total ARR to date. Early customer adoption of the new Operations Cloud plan has unlocked more value for customers and grown ARR because it incentivizes the use of multiple products. This underscores the large opportunity ahead of us with our new pricing framework as a key driver of ARR growth acceleration. The new Operations Cloud offering deployed with professional services and support plays a critical role in helping expand customers' use of the full platform.

Customers who choose the Operations Cloud gain new access to all of our products via a more flexible platform license, removing the friction related to adding users across departments. This leads to new operational use cases which ultimately drive increased usage. Our usage-based model is also predictable for customers. They start with a level of usage across the integrated product lines which can increase the value realized during the term of the contract.

Usage elements include events, AI actions and automated workflows as customers automate more work. PagerDuty scales with the value delivered through AI, event intelligence and automation while mitigating the risk associated with a customer needing to reduce user count. In addition, customers who deploy the Operations Cloud with our new professional services model see an over 80% improvement in time to value and 50% higher product engagement compared to those who self-implement.

Strategic wins like these underscore why we continue to win new customers. For the fifth consecutive quarter, we acquired over 600 new customers and total customers on the platform grew 14% year over year. We continue to see progress in our international markets, specifically Asia Pacific and Japan where enterprise focus has led to a marquee land of a television broadcasting and media company which we expect will expand over time in the North American and EMEA markets.

Our SRE agent, launched in October, highlights our focus on AI and automation. Acting as a virtual responder, the SRE agent gathers signals across the tech stack, performs approved remediation and maintains an operational shared memory to learn from past incidents. The chat native interface in Slack and Microsoft Teams directly integrated to AI agents and post-incident reviews creates a full lifecycle experience and modernizes the responder experience.

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of an outstanding team and I'm optimistic for the enormous opportunity ahead. I've had the opportunity to get to know John and we've already built a strong partnership. He has my complete confidence and support in leading the next chapter for PagerDuty and I believe he will earn yours too. Thank you.

Howard Wilson, CFO

Q1 gross margin was 86% at the high end of our 84 to 86% target range. Operating income was $30 million or 25% of revenue, compared to $24 million or 20% of revenue in the same quarter last year. This margin expansion reflects our rigorous focus on efficiency and operational execution. GAAP net income was $10.2 million, our fourth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. We're continuing our progress on the path to sustained GAAP profitability.

We possess the financial agility required to fuel our AI product development and go-to-market transformation, all while supporting a seamless transition of leadership. With that, I will open up the call for Q&A.

OPERATOR

We are ready to move to questions from our analysts. As a reminder, please use Zoom to raise your hand to join the queue. We'll pause for just a moment as we compile the Q&A roster. Okay, and our first question comes from the line of Morgan Stanley's analyst Sanjit Singh. Your line is opened.

Kristin Darrow, Analyst at Morgan Stanley

Hi everyone, this is Kristin Darrow on for Sanjit. Thanks for taking the questions here. I want to ask about the net retention rates. Really nice to see the gross retention rate improvement that you called out, but the net retention rate did take a step down from last quarter. So just curious, what gives you that confidence on the recovery and the stabilization on the net retention side?

Jennifer Tejada, Executive Chair

And as we know from history, those types of new customers tend to grow organically as they expand their businesses themselves. And then lastly, what we're also seeing is the benefit of improving the way we renew customers, offering multi-year, multi-product agreements. So we started to mitigate.