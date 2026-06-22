Marvell Technology Background

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

When analyzing Marvell Technology, the following trends become evident:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Marvell Technology stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Marvell Technology exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Marvell Technology in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Marvell Technology lags behind its industry peers, reflecting weaker financial performance and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.