In-Depth Analysis: Tesla Versus Competitors In Automobiles Industry

Tesla Background

After thoroughly examining Tesla, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Tesla with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Tesla is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, its high PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest that the stock is relatively expensive compared to its peers in the Automobiles industry. The low ROE indicates that Tesla's profitability is lower than its industry counterparts. However, the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth signify strong operational performance and growth potential for Tesla within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.