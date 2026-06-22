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June 22, 2026 5:58 AM 4 min read

Analyzing NVIDIA In Comparison To Competitors In Semiconductors &amp; Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing NVIDIA with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

  • When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

  • This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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