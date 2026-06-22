Full Transcript: Safe Bulkers Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday. The transcript from the company's first-quarter earnings call has been provided below.

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View the webcast at https://newsite-safebulkers.irwebpage.com/webcast_2026-1Q.html

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc reported an increased EPS of $0.18 for Q1 2026, up from $0.05 in the same period last year, with revenues benefiting from higher charter hires.

The company declared an increased dividend of $0.06 per share and expanded its investor base with a parallel listing on Euronext Athens.

Strategic initiatives include the renewal of its fleet with new builds and the sale of older vessels, as well as environmental upgrades for improved fuel efficiency.

Safe Bulkers anticipates a 2-3% growth in dry bulk demand for 2026 and continues to focus on maintaining a competitive fleet with a lower average age than the industry.

The company maintains strong financial flexibility with significant liquidity and a healthy balance sheet, supporting sustainable growth and shareholder returns.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Additional information concerning factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained in the first quarter 2026 earnings release available on Safe Bulkers' website again at www.safebulkers.com. I would now like to turn the conference call over to one of our speakers today, the Chairman and CEO of the company, Mr. Polys Hajioannou. Please go ahead, sir.

Lucas Barbaris, President

In addition, 21 vessels have undergone environmental upgrades and 11 vessels are echo incorporating superior fuel efficiency characteristics. Approximately 80% of our fleet is Japanese-built compared with a global average of roughly 40%, underscoring our focus on construction quality, asset durability, reserve value, and fuel efficiency. We also underline the improved quality of our Chinese ships, which incorporate improvements in durability and fuel efficiency.

We have built a resilient business model with cash flow visibility of $161 million in revenue, backlog health expansion for a sizable fleet that achieves scale and a healthy 3.7% annualized dividend yield position to leverage on its fuel efficiency. I now pass the floor to our CFO, Konstantinos Adamopoulos, for our quarterly finance overview.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos, CFO

Our adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2026 was $0.18, calculated on a weighted average number of 100.2 million shares compared to $0.05 during the same period in 2025, calculated on a weighted average number of 105.1 million shares on the top graph. During the first quarter of 2026, we operated 45 vessels on average, earning an average TCE of $17,095 compared to the operation of 46 vessels earning an average TCE of $14,655 during the same period last year.

Thank you for your attention, and we're now ready for the Q and A session.

OPERATOR

Thank you. If you would like to ask a question, please press star 1 on your telephone keypad. A confirmation tone will indicate your line is in the question queue. You may press star 2 if you would like to remove your questions from the queue. And for participants using speaker equipment, it may be necessary to pick up your handset before pressing the star keys. Our first question is from Elias Papakaizo with Pariah Securities. Please proceed.

Elias Papakaizo, Pariah Securities

Hi everyone, and congrats on a great quarter. I wanted to ask you about your fixed charter coverage. Are you close to where you would like to be for the remainder of 2026, or should we expect any further increases or changes in charter coverage?

Lucas Barbaris, President

So for the time being, we try to enjoy the positive spot market.

Elias Papakaizo, Pariah Securities

Absolutely. My next question is about the LNG facility disruptions in Qatar. Back in March, Iranian attacks knocked out 17% of Qatar's LNG export capacity for over two years. As a result, we would expect to see some solid support to steam coal trade in both 2026 and 2027. Is this fair to assume?

Lucas Barbaris, President

Still, we expect that LNG will start coming out, but in a smaller quantity than the one before the war. So some of that capacity will be lost for a number of quarters or for a couple of years. So we expect that coal will be in demand in the subsequent couple of years.

Elias Papakaizo, Pariah Securities

Great. And one last question. If everything, I mean we should see substantial benefit from reconstruction activity in Iran. It's probably too early to tell, but if you could make a comment about it, it would be really helpful.

Lucas Barbaris, President

Of course, it remains to be seen the details of the agreement risk between the United States and Iran, how much of the sanctions will be removed, and how much of foreign flag vessels will be allowed to get involved in this trade with Iran. But I think that maybe this would be part of the agreement that has been reached, but we don't know the exact details of it.

Elias Papakaizo, Pariah Securities

Great, thanks a lot.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, press star one on your telephone keypad if you would like to ask a question. We will pause for a brief moment to see if there's any final questions. There are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the conference back over for closing remarks.

Lucas Barbaris, President

Thank you very much for attending our presentation for the first quarter 2026 results, and we're looking forward to discussing it with you next quarter. Have a nice day. Bye.

OPERATOR

Thank you. This will conclude today's conference. You may disconnect at this time, and thank you for your participation.