Here's How Much $100 Invested In Datadog 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.36%. Currently, Datadog has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion.

Buying $100 In DDOG: If an investor had bought $100 of DDOG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.88 today based on a price of $222.21 for DDOG at the time of writing.

Datadog’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.