Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning ResMed Stock In The Last 20 Years

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.89% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.28%. Currently, ResMed has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion.

Buying $100 In RMD: If an investor had bought $100 of RMD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $846.44 today based on a price of $188.63 for RMD at the time of writing.

ResMed’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.