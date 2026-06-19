Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Bank of New York Mellon Stock In The Last 5 Years

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.78%. Currently, Bank of New York Mellon has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion.

Buying $100 In BNY: If an investor had bought $100 of BNY stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $289.23 today based on a price of $143.65 for BNY at the time of writing.

Bank of New York Mellon’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.