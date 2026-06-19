$100 Invested In Extra Space Storage 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.64% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.03%. Currently, Extra Space Storage has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion.

Buying $100 In EXR: If an investor had bought $100 of EXR stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $968.87 today based on a price of $145.33 for EXR at the time of writing.

Extra Space Storage’s Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.