$1000 Invested In Navitas Semiconductor 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.32%. Currently, Navitas Semiconductor has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVTS: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVTS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,414.07 today based on a price of $24.01 for NVTS at the time of writing.

Navitas Semiconductor’s Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.