Here’s How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lam Research Stock In The Last 10 Years

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 32.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 46.2%. Currently, Lam Research has a market capitalization of $487.77 billion.

Buying $100 In LRCX: If an investor had bought $100 of LRCX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,542.21 today based on a price of $390.04 for LRCX at the time of writing.

Lam Research’s Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what’s the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.