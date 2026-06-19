10% Owner At Walmart Sells $535.79M Of Stock

Disclosed on June 18, Walton Family Holdings Trust, 10% Owner at Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Trust opted to sell 4,424,704 shares of Walmart, according to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The transaction's total worth stands at $535,788,409.

During Friday's morning session, Walmart shares down by 0.07%, currently priced at $117.1.

About Walmart

Walmart's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Walmart's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 30 April, 2026, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 25.14% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Walmart's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.67.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.