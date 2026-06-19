Insider Decision: Henry Chan Lee Offloads $156K Worth Of BeOne Medicines Stock

On June 18, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Henry Chan Lee, SVP at BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Lee's decision to sell 590 shares of BeOne Medicines was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value of the sale is $156,925.

At Friday morning, BeOne Medicines shares are down by 0.03%, trading at $270.06.

Get to Know BeOne Medicines Better

BeOne Medicines: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BeOne Medicines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.46% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Debt Management: BeOne Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of BeOne Medicines's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.