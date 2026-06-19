Big News: Alvin Shih Adds $51K In Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options Io Portfolio

In a new SEC filing on June 18, it was unveiled that Shih, Board Member at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), acquired stock options for 30,000 shares.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Shih, Board Member at Zevra Therapeutics, acquired 30,000 stock options for ZVRA with an exercise price of $11.17 per share.

As of Friday morning, Zevra Therapeutics shares are down by 0.01%, with a current price of $12.9. This implies that Shih's 30,000 shares have a value of $51,873.

Delving into Zevra Therapeutics's Background

A Deep Dive into Zevra Therapeutics's Financials

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.