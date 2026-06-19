A Noteworthy Decision By Thomas Anderson As Acquires $51K In Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options

In a new SEC filing on June 18, it was unveiled that Anderson, Director at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), acquired stock options for 30,000 shares.

As of Friday morning, Zevra Therapeutics shares are down by 0.01%, with a current price of $12.9. This implies that Anderson's 30,000 shares have a value of $51,873.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zevra Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.54% as of 31 March, 2026. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.