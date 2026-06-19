Douglas W Calder Makes Strategic Play: Invests $51K In Zevra Therapeutics Stock Options

In a new SEC filing on June 18, it was unveiled that Calder, Board Member at Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA), acquired stock options for 30,000 shares.

As of Friday morning, Zevra Therapeutics shares are down by 0.01%, with a current price of $12.9. This implies that Calder's 30,000 shares have a value of $51,873.

Get to Know Zevra Therapeutics Better

Breaking Down Zevra Therapeutics's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Zevra Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2026, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 77.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Debt Management: Zevra Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company’s equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Check Out The Full List Of Zevra Therapeutics's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.